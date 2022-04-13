CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Guidelines Released; Check Important Details
The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards are available online and can be downloaded only by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examination guidelines. CBSE will hold Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams from April 26, 2022. The CBSE has released the term 2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on April 12, 2022. The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards are available online and can be downloaded only by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE released sample paper, marking schemes and other important details related to Class 10 and Class 12 for teh academic year 2021-22. Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE to get a detailed idea about the syllabus, sample papers and marking schemes.
The CBSE has sent the term 2 examination guidelines to the schools which would be set as examination centres during the term 2 exams. As the Covid 19 cases decreased, the board has also eased the COVID guidelines for the examination centres.
CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Examination Guidelines
- During the exam, candidates will have to follow all Covid 19 protocols including carrying their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle, wearing a mask and following social distancing norms.
- COVID guidelines eased – CBSE will allow 18 students to be seated in a classroom. Previously, during the term 1 exams, 12 students were allowed in a classroom.
- The term 2 question papers would be sent to the custodians, unlike term 1 exams.
- Candidates will have to follow all instructions given on the admit card issued by the Board.
- The board has mandated the three-step verification processes and validation at each step to ensure keeping the proper record.
- Only the Centre Superintendent will handle the working of the entire examination centre.
- CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 examinations 2022 would be a two-hour examination which would be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
- Students are required to report to the designated exam centres by 9:30 am and be seated by 10:00 am on the exam day.
- Question paper and answer sheets would be distributed to the students at 10:00 am. This additional time would be devoted to read the question paper thoroughly and to write down the answer carefully.
- Candidates can enter the examination hall by showing their CBSE Roll Number and admit card.
