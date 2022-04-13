  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Guidelines Released; Check Important Details

The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards are available online and can be downloaded only by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 13, 2022 7:13 pm IST
CBSE has released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examination guidelines
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examination guidelines. CBSE will hold Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams from April 26, 2022. The CBSE has released the term 2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on April 12, 2022. The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards are available online and can be downloaded only by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE released sample paper, marking schemes and other important details related to Class 10 and Class 12 for teh academic year 2021-22. Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE to get a detailed idea about the syllabus, sample papers and marking schemes.

The CBSE has sent the term 2 examination guidelines to the schools which would be set as examination centres during the term 2 exams. As the Covid 19 cases decreased, the board has also eased the COVID guidelines for the examination centres.

CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Examination Guidelines

  1. During the exam, candidates will have to follow all Covid 19 protocols including carrying their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle, wearing a mask and following social distancing norms.
  2. COVID guidelines eased – CBSE will allow 18 students to be seated in a classroom. Previously, during the term 1 exams, 12 students were allowed in a classroom.
  3. The term 2 question papers would be sent to the custodians, unlike term 1 exams.
  4. Candidates will have to follow all instructions given on the admit card issued by the Board.
  5. The board has mandated the three-step verification processes and validation at each step to ensure keeping the proper record.
  6. Only the Centre Superintendent will handle the working of the entire examination centre.
  7. CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 examinations 2022 would be a two-hour examination which would be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
  8. Students are required to report to the designated exam centres by 9:30 am and be seated by 10:00 am on the exam day.
  9. Question paper and answer sheets would be distributed to the students at 10:00 am. This additional time would be devoted to read the question paper thoroughly and to write down the answer carefully.
  10. Candidates can enter the examination hall by showing their CBSE Roll Number and admit card.
