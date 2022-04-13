CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Guidelines Released; Check Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE has released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examination guidelines

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examination guidelines. CBSE will hold Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams from April 26, 2022. The CBSE has released the term 2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on April 12, 2022. The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards are available online and can be downloaded only by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE released sample paper, marking schemes and other important details related to Class 10 and Class 12 for teh academic year 2021-22. Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE to get a detailed idea about the syllabus, sample papers and marking schemes.

The CBSE has sent the term 2 examination guidelines to the schools which would be set as examination centres during the term 2 exams. As the Covid 19 cases decreased, the board has also eased the COVID guidelines for the examination centres.

CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Examination Guidelines