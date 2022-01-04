CBSE Term 2: Board Warns Students Against Misleading News On Exam Pattern

CBSE has warned students against misleading news on term 2 exam pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared a notice on news being circulated on Class 10, 12 exam pattern and has said that they are misleading and incorrect. The CBSE statement is in response to some media platforms circulating news as breaking and confusing the readers.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

A CBSE statement issued said: “It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams.”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular,” it added.

The board also advised students and parents to only check the official website cbse.gov.in for the latest and authentic information.

CBSE Term 2 Syllabus, Paper Pattern

The CBSE academic session has been divided into two semesters, with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus being covered in each semester.

While question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams, had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus, the CBSE term 2 exams question paper will include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for a duration of two hours.