  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Date Sheet Soon; Download Syllabus, Question Bank

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Date Sheet Soon; Download Syllabus, Question Bank

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates: CBSE will conduct term 2 board exams in March-April, 2022. CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 2 board exam date sheets will be released on cbse.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 4, 2022 9:22 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Extends Last Date To Upload Class 9, 11 Registration Data For 2021-22 Session
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 When? Important Pointers on Evaluation Process
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: 5 Ways To Download CBSE Results
Board Exams In 2022: State-Wise List, Time Table And Other Updates
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Release Date And Time Updates
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Date Sheet Soon; Download Syllabus, Question Bank
CBSE term 2 exam dates soon; updates on syllabus, question bank
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 board exams in March-April, 2022, and the date sheets for these exams will be released soon. CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 2 board exam date sheets will be released on cbse.nic.in. Students who are preparing for the term 2 board exams can download syllabus and question bank for different subjects from the CBSE academic website – cbseacademic.nic.in.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

The CBSE has not released sample question papers for the term 2 board exams yet. CBSE term 2 exams will have both objective and subjective type questions and the sample question papers will give students an idea about the marking scheme and the question pattern.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE, CISCE and many other state boards are conducting the 2021-22 board exams in two stages.

Read | Board Exams In 2022: State-Wise List, Time Table And Other Updates

CBSE term 1 board exams are over. The results will be announced soon on cbseacademic.nic.in. The board had earlier announced that term 1 result will not be released as ‘pass’, ‘fail’ or ‘essential repeat’. The final result will be available after term 2 exams.

Apart from the official website, students can check CBSE results using different methods such as DigiLocker, UMANG app, IVRS and SMS.

Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: 5 Ways To Download CBSE Results

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester exam dates soon. These exams are scheduled for March-April.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NBE Announces NEET MDS 2022 Dates; Registration To Begin Today
NBE Announces NEET MDS 2022 Dates; Registration To Begin Today
Holidays Be Declared At All Educational Institutes From January 8 To 16, Says Telangana Chief Minister
Holidays Be Declared At All Educational Institutes From January 8 To 16, Says Telangana Chief Minister
Covid Scare: Mumbai Schools For Classes 1 To 9, 11 Closed Till January 31
Covid Scare: Mumbai Schools For Classes 1 To 9, 11 Closed Till January 31
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches NEAT 3.0 To Provide Best-Developed Ed-Tech Solutions
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches NEAT 3.0 To Provide Best-Developed Ed-Tech Solutions
CAT Result 2021 (Out) LIVE: 9 Candidates Get 100 Percentile; 7 Are Engineers
Live | CAT Result 2021 (Out) LIVE: 9 Candidates Get 100 Percentile; 7 Are Engineers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................