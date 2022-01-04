CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Date Sheet Soon; Download Syllabus, Question Bank

CBSE term 2 exam dates soon; updates on syllabus, question bank

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 board exams in March-April, 2022, and the date sheets for these exams will be released soon. CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 2 board exam date sheets will be released on cbse.nic.in. Students who are preparing for the term 2 board exams can download syllabus and question bank for different subjects from the CBSE academic website – cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE has not released sample question papers for the term 2 board exams yet. CBSE term 2 exams will have both objective and subjective type questions and the sample question papers will give students an idea about the marking scheme and the question pattern.

CBSE, CISCE and many other state boards are conducting the 2021-22 board exams in two stages.

CBSE term 1 board exams are over. The results will be announced soon on cbseacademic.nic.in. The board had earlier announced that term 1 result will not be released as ‘pass’, ‘fail’ or ‘essential repeat’. The final result will be available after term 2 exams.

Apart from the official website, students can check CBSE results using different methods such as DigiLocker, UMANG app, IVRS and SMS.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester exam dates soon. These exams are scheduled for March-April.