CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: CBSE term 1 result 2021 and term 2 date sheet will be available on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 23, 2022 1:49 pm IST

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Sample Paper, Date Sheet, Deleted Syllabus Of Class 10, 12
CBSE term 2 board exam 2022: Date sheet, sample paper, question bank links here (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 board examinations for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 in March-April, 2022. The term 1 board exams were conducted in November-December, 2021 and the results are awaited. CBSE term 1 result 2021 and term 2 date sheet will be available on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Sample question papers, reduced syllabus, and question banks of term 2 for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE term 2 board exam will be on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus. The papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions – and will be held for a duration of two hours.

CBSE term 2 board exam syllabus

CBSE term 2 sample question papers: Class 10, Class 12

Question bank: Class 10, Class 12, additional practice questions.

In a recent notification, the CBSE has warned students against fake news regarding term 2 board exams.

“It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams,” the CBSE said.

“It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular,” it added.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
