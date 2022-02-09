CBSE Term 2 Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 From April 26; To Be Held Offline

CBSE term 2 board exams from April 26

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2021-22 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term-2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 offline from April 26. The board conducted term-1 exams in November-December, 2021 and results of these exams are awaited. LIVE UPDATES.

“The board after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country has decided to term 2 examinations offline,” CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.

The board will follow the pattern of sample question papers for the exam. Sample papers were released last month on the CBSE academic website.

The detailed date sheet will be released soon on cbse.nic.in, it added.

For the first time, the central education board is conducting Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms. This has been done in view of the current Covid situation in the country.

Last year, during the second wave of Covid, the board could not conduct exams and had to come up with an alternative assessment scheme to prepare results.

The board recently warned students against fake notices regarding term 1 result date and misinformation about term 2 exams. In the term-2 exam notification, CBSE reiterated that any exam-related information on social media should be taken into account after verifying it on the official website.