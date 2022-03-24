CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 Class 10, 12: Sample Paper, Deleted Syllabus
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 Class 10, 12 examination begins from April 26.
Want To Take Up Science In Class 11? Take A Look At Some Career Prospects Read More
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence term 2 board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students in late April to May, 2022. The CBSE term 2 board exam will start on April 26. For Class 10 CBSE board exam is scheduled to commence from April 26 to May 24. For the Class 12, CBSE board exam term 2 will start from April 26 to June 15.
Recommended: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X and XII Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Class X | Class XII
Most Liked: Download Free CBSE Class 10th & 12th Previous Years Questions/Sample Papers with Solutions. Class 10th | Class 12th
Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free!
Sample question papers for the term two, reduced syllabus, and other study material for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE term 2 board exam Class 10 and Class 12 will be on fifty percent of the reduced syllabus. The papers will contain both objective and subjective questions. While the term 1 CBSE exams question papers had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type, CBSE Term 2 Board exams papers will be a mix-bag of case-based, open-ended, situation-based, short answer and long answer type questions with duration of two hours. It is expected that the board will be inclined to term 2 regarding the weightage.
CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 10: Direct Link
CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 12: Direct Link
Class 10 and 12 students from CBSE board must note that the released scores are the final scores. The current scores are only for the theory exams. After concluding the term 2 exams, CBSE will release the final scores with marks of practicals and internal assessment. Based on the final score, a student will get the pass, fail or compartment decided by the Board.