CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 Class 10, 12: Sample Paper, Deleted Syllabus

CBSE Term 2 examination stars from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence term 2 board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students in late April to May, 2022. The CBSE term 2 board exam will start on April 26. For Class 10 CBSE board exam is scheduled to commence from April 26 to May 24. For the Class 12, CBSE board exam term 2 will start from April 26 to June 15.

Sample question papers for the term two, reduced syllabus, and other study material for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE term 2 board exam Class 10 and Class 12 will be on fifty percent of the reduced syllabus. The papers will contain both objective and subjective questions. While the term 1 CBSE exams question papers had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type, CBSE Term 2 Board exams papers will be a mix-bag of case-based, open-ended, situation-based, short answer and long answer type questions with duration of two hours. It is expected that the board will be inclined to term 2 regarding the weightage.

CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 10: Direct Link

CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 12: Direct Link

Class 10 and 12 students from CBSE board must note that the released scores are the final scores. The current scores are only for the theory exams. After concluding the term 2 exams, CBSE will release the final scores with marks of practicals and internal assessment. Based on the final score, a student will get the pass, fail or compartment decided by the Board.