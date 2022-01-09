CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Sample Paper Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock The CBSE term 2 board exams will be on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus (representational)

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 board examination for Class 10 and Class 12 students in March-April, 2022. Term 1 exams ended in December 2021 and results are expected soon on cbseresults.nic.in. The board will release the date sheet for term 2 exams soon on the official website, cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE will also release sample question papers for the term 2 exams on cbseacademic.nic.in. Students preparing for the board exams can download the syllabi and question banks from the CBSE academic website.

In a recent notification, the central board warned students against misleading news regarding the term 2 exam pattern.

“It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams,” the CBSE said.

“It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular,” it added.

The CBSE term 2 board exams will be on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus.

While question papers in the term 1 exams, had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type questions, the CBSE term 2 exams will include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for a duration of two hours.