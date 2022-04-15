  • Home
The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards for private candidates have been released on the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in. The CBSE private exam candidates can download the term 2 hall ticket 2022 by using their application number, previous roll number and year, or name.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 15, 2022 9:39 am IST

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 For Private Candidates Released At Cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here
CBSE term 2 admit card 2022 for private candidates released.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 admit cards 2022 for private candidates. The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards for private candidates have been released on the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in. The CBSE private exam candidates can download the term 2 hall ticket 2022 by using their application number, previous roll number and year, or name.

The CBSE has already released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 admit cards 2022 for regular candidates. As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha Portal, the CBSE term 2 admit cards are available online and can be downloaded only by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Term 2 board exams will be held in offline mode for all classes from April 26 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15 for Class 12.

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

How To Download CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 For Private Candidates:

  1. Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "Admit Card for Private Candidate for Examination 2021-2022" link.
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to select an option- application no, previous roll number and year, candidate name.
  4. Enter all the required credentials and click on the "Proceed" option.
  5. The CBSE Term 2 admit card for private candidates will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download it and take a print out for future references.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card For Private Candidates: Direct Link

For term 1, in view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation, students were required to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card. CBSE had also banned certain items for the students. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

