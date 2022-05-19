  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Fashion Studies Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern, Exam Day Instructions

CBSE 12th Fashion Studies Exam 2022: The CBSE will commence the term 2 Class 12 Fashion Studies exam 2022 at 10:30 am. Students who are appearing for the exam will be getting one and half hours time to submit their papers

Edited by Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 19, 2022 9:18 am IST

CBSE 12th Fashion Studies exam will commence at 10:30 am
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 12th Fashion Studies Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 term 2 Fashion Studies exam 2022 on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The CBSE will commence the term 2 Class 12 Fashion Studies exam 2022 at 10:30 am. Students who are appearing for the exam will be getting one and half hours time to submit their papers. CBSE Class 12 term 2 exam started on April 26, 2022 and will be concluded on June 15, 2022.

The candidates who are coming for CBSE term 2 Class 12 Fashion Studies exam 2022 today, must carry their CBSE hall ticket, hand sanitiser and wear masks at the examination centre. Also, the social distancing norms should be followed by everyone in the exam centre.

The CBSE term 2 12th Fashion Studies exam will be conducted in 35 marks. The 90 minutes long Fashion Studies exam will be focusing on units such as Entrepreneurial Skills-IV, Green Skills-IV, Elements of Fashion and Basics of Garment Making from the syllabus.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Fashion Studies Exam: Checklist For Students

  • The question paper will be divided into three sections- Section A, Section B and Section C
  • Section A is of five marks and will have six questions on Employability Skills. a) Questions numbers one to four are one mark questions. Attempting any three questions is necessary. b) Questions numbers five and six are two marks questions. Attempting any one question is necessary
  • Section B is of 30 marks and will have 18 questions on Subject specific Skills. a) Questions numbers seven to 13 are one mark questions. Students have to attempt any five questions. b) Questions numbers 14 to 19 are two marks questions. Attempting any four questions is mandatory
  • Section C is of eight marks and will have three competency-based questions. a) Questions numbers 20 to 22 are four marks questions. Attempting any two questions is necessary
  • Do as per the instructions given in the respective sections
  • Allotted marks will be mentioned against each section/question.
