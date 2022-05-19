CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Fashion Studies Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern, Exam Day Instructions

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 12th Fashion Studies exam will commence at 10:30 am

CBSE 12th Fashion Studies Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 term 2 Fashion Studies exam 2022 on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The CBSE will commence the term 2 Class 12 Fashion Studies exam 2022 at 10:30 am. Students who are appearing for the exam will be getting one and half hours time to submit their papers. CBSE Class 12 term 2 exam started on April 26, 2022 and will be concluded on June 15, 2022. Paper Analysis | CBSE Class 10 Hindi | CBSE Class 12 Geography

The candidates who are coming for CBSE term 2 Class 12 Fashion Studies exam 2022 today, must carry their CBSE hall ticket, hand sanitiser and wear masks at the examination centre. Also, the social distancing norms should be followed by everyone in the exam centre.

The CBSE term 2 12th Fashion Studies exam will be conducted in 35 marks. The 90 minutes long Fashion Studies exam will be focusing on units such as Entrepreneurial Skills-IV, Green Skills-IV, Elements of Fashion and Basics of Garment Making from the syllabus.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Fashion Studies Exam: Checklist For Students