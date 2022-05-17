CBSE Term 2 12th Business Studies Exam 2022: Check Paper Pattern, Exam Day Instructions

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 12th Business Studies exam 2022 will be held today

CBSE 12th Business Studies Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 12 Business Studies exam 2022 on Tuesday, May 17. The CBSE 12th Business Studies exam will be of 40 marks, and be conducted for a duration of two hours starting at 10:30 AM. The paper will contain three sections- A, B, and C, and students have to write 12 subjective-type questions.

Section-wise, four questions will be two-mark short answer type questions, and another four questions will contain three marks. The remaining questions will be five mark long answer-type questions.

The students will get 15 minutes extra time to read the questions and instructions on answer sheets. The students should note that they need to use blue/ black ball pen only to fill the instructions in the answer sheets and answer the questions. At the exam centre, students should carry admit card, face masks and hand sanitisers.

Apart from following the COVID-19 guidelines, candidates should use hat, black umbrella, and carry adequate water to protect themselves from the deadly heat wave.

Over 14 lakh (14,54,370) appeared for the Class 12 term 2 exam which is being conducted in 6,720 centres across the country. The exam will be concluded on June 15.