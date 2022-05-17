  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 2 12th Business Studies Exam 2022: Check Paper Pattern, Exam Day Instructions

CBSE Term 2 12th Business Studies Exam 2022: Check Paper Pattern, Exam Day Instructions

CBSE Term 2 Business Studies Exam 2022: The Class 12 Business Studies exam will be of 40 marks, and be conducted for a duration of two hours starting at 10:30 AM.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 17, 2022 8:19 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Why Do CBSE Students Perform Better In JEE Main, JEE Advanced?
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English Paper 2022 Analysis: "Easy, Balanced Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 English, Elements Of Business Papers End; Experts Analysis, Feedback
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 English Core, English Elective Exams Today; Key Points For Students
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Checklist For Students
CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam 2022 Today; Important Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
CBSE Term 2 12th Business Studies Exam 2022: Check Paper Pattern, Exam Day Instructions
CBSE 12th Business Studies exam 2022 will be held today
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE 12th Business Studies Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 12 Business Studies exam 2022 on Tuesday, May 17. The CBSE 12th Business Studies exam will be of 40 marks, and be conducted for a duration of two hours starting at 10:30 AM. The paper will contain three sections- A, B, and C, and students have to write 12 subjective-type questions.

Download Now: Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Here

Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now.

Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here

Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

Section-wise, four questions will be two-mark short answer type questions, and another four questions will contain three marks. The remaining questions will be five mark long answer-type questions.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The students will get 15 minutes extra time to read the questions and instructions on answer sheets. The students should note that they need to use blue/ black ball pen only to fill the instructions in the answer sheets and answer the questions. At the exam centre, students should carry admit card, face masks and hand sanitisers.

Apart from following the COVID-19 guidelines, candidates should use hat, black umbrella, and carry adequate water to protect themselves from the deadly heat wave.

Over 14 lakh (14,54,370) appeared for the Class 12 term 2 exam which is being conducted in 6,720 centres across the country. The exam will be concluded on June 15.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Deadly Heatwave In Delhi-NCR: Declare Summer Vacation In Schools, Demands Delhi Parents Association
Deadly Heatwave In Delhi-NCR: Declare Summer Vacation In Schools, Demands Delhi Parents Association
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On May 19; Check Toppers Of Previous Years
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On May 19; Check Toppers Of Previous Years
NEET PG 2022 On May 21; Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern
NEET PG 2022 On May 21; Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern
UP BEd JEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Begins Today; More Details Here
UP BEd JEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Begins Today; More Details Here
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Book On Indian Knowledge Systems For Engineering Students
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Book On Indian Knowledge Systems For Engineering Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................