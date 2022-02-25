CBSE Term 2 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 From March 2; Check Datesheets

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 practical exam will be held from March 2

CBSE 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for the term 2 practical exams for classes 10 and 12. According to CBSE, the practical exams will be commenced on March 2, and the last date to hold practical exam is 10 days ahead of the theory examinations. The term-2 board exams is scheduled to be held from April 26.

The schools need to conduct the practical exams following the Covid-19 protocols. "To avoid crowding and social distancing, the school may consider splitting the group/ batch of students in sub groups of 10 students each. First group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pen and paper work and vice-versa," CBSE release mentioned.

For the Class 10 regular students, the internal exam would be conducted by the schools, while the external examiners will be assigned to assess the practical exams of class 12 regular candidates. The schools need to upload the marks of practical exam on daily basis from March 2. "The uploading of marks shall be completed by last date of respective class. No extension of dates shall be considered by the board," read the official notification.

The private candidates of both 10th and 12th will not have to appear in any practical exam, the marks will be carried on pro-rata basis based on the marks obtained in the theory examination conducted by the board. "In respect of candidates prior to session 2020-21, i.e. 2019-20 and before, marks prescribed for practical exams/ project/ internal assessments shall be computed on pro-rata basis, based on the marks obtained in theory exam," as per CBSE guidelines.

CBSE will release the datesheet of the term 2 exam soon. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The board will follow the pattern of sample question papers for the exam. Sample papers were released last month on the CBSE academic website.

For details on term 2 practical exam guidelines, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.