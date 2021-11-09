CBSE Term 1 Roll Numbers Releasing Today; Exams From November 16

CBSE term 1 roll numbers will be released today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the roll numbers of the term 1 exams today, November 9. The term 1 CBSE exams for the minor papers will start from November 16 for Class 12, and for the students of Class 10, from November 17. CBSE will conduct the exams for the Term 1 major papers from November 30. Along with the CBSE admit cards 2021 for Class 10 and 12, the board will also release exam guidelines. The CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2021 for the Term 1 exams will be issued soon on the board websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

As per the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, question papers in term 1 exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 per cent of the rationalised CBSE syllabus. While the duration of minor papers will be as mentioned on the date sheets.

CBSE said that there are about 26,000 schools affiliated to the board in India and 26 countries abroad. Considering the Covid situation, the board said, it will make efforts “to fix examination centres in such a manner that neither students nor schools are having any problem”.

CBSE has also released a sample of OMR sheet to get an idea of how the CBSE 2022 term 1 answer sheet will look like. The CBSE OMR sheet will allow a student know how to fill the OMR sheet in term 1 exams.