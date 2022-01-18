  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: Know About Evaluation Process

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: Know About Evaluation Process

CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: The CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be released on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. In order to get a passing certificate from CBSE, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 18, 2022 10:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Term 1 Results, Status On School Closure
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: List Of Websites For CBSE Class 10, 12 Results
CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 Likely This Month? Board To Review 10th, 12th Evaluation Process From This Week
#CancelBoardPariksha: Amid Covid Surge, Students Demand To Cancel 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022
Pariksha Pe Charcha Applications Underway; PM Modi Urges Students, Teachers, Parents To Register For PPC 2022
CBSE Releases Term 2 Sample Papers; Direct Link To Download Here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: Know About Evaluation Process
CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Know about evaluation process
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10, 12 term 1 board exam result date soon. Speaking to Careers360 last week, a CBSE official had said that the evaluation process of both classes 10 and 12 exams will commence from this week.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to these, CBSE results will also be available on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

In order to get a passing certificate from CBSE, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: How To Download Score Card

  1. Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
  2. Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022
  3. You will be redirected to a login page
  4. Enter the required credentials like roll number
  5. After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: Evaluation Process

  • The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50% weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
  • Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.
  • This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card.
  • The students will not receive their marksheets this time, however, they will receive their final marksheets after the term 2 examination.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

The CBSE term 2 date sheets will be released after the declaration of the term 1 result. These exams have been scheduled to be held on March-April, 2022. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Term 1 Results, Status On School Closure
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Term 1 Results, Status On School Closure
Army's Help Brings Major Improvements In Government School Near LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch
Army's Help Brings Major Improvements In Government School Near LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch
Banaras Hindu University Starts Course In Hindu Studies
Banaras Hindu University Starts Course In Hindu Studies
Meghalaya Board Releases MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC Exam Datesheets 2022; Check Schedule Here
Meghalaya Board Releases MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC Exam Datesheets 2022; Check Schedule Here
ICSI CSEET Jan 2022, CS Foundation Results Tomorrow At Icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET Jan 2022, CS Foundation Results Tomorrow At Icsi.edu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................