CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: Know About Evaluation Process

CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10, 12 term 1 board exam result date soon. Speaking to Careers360 last week, a CBSE official had said that the evaluation process of both classes 10 and 12 exams will commence from this week.

Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to these, CBSE results will also be available on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

In order to get a passing certificate from CBSE, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: How To Download Score Card

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 You will be redirected to a login page Enter the required credentials like roll number After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: Evaluation Process

The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50% weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.

Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.

This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card.

The students will not receive their marksheets this time, however, they will receive their final marksheets after the term 2 examination.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

The CBSE term 2 date sheets will be released after the declaration of the term 1 result. These exams have been scheduled to be held on March-April, 2022. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.