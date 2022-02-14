Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term 1 result updates (representational)

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Lakhs of students waiting for CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 results are likely to get an update soon. While the CBSE term 1 result date has not been announced, an official of the board on Monday told Careers360 that the results may be announced this week and students will be provided information regarding it officially. Students can download CBSE marksheets from the board websites and using other digital platforms. CBSE Term 1 Result Live Updates.

"There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results," a CBSE official, who did not want to be named, told Careers360.

Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1: Websites

Websites for CBSE term 1 results are:

Cbseresults.nic.in Results.gov.in Digilocker.in

And for all result-related updates, students can go to cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

To download CBSE results, students will have to use their board exam roll numbers and school numbers.

Term 2 board exams of the CBSE will begin on April 26. The detailed date sheets are expected on cbse.gov.in.

How To Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022