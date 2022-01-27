CBSE Term 1 Result Soon: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year

CBSE term 1 result date soon

Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A pass percentage of 99.04 per cent was recorded last year. Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results were available on the official UMANG websites, DigiLocker app and also through IVRS and SMS.

As the exams could not be held amid the second wave of Covid last year, CBSE did not release any merit list last year for Class 10.

CBSE Evaluation Criteria Last Year

Owing to the cancellation of the final board exams last year, the CBSE Class 10th result 2021 was announced taking into consideration marks obtained in the tests and exams conducted during the academic year at the school. The students were marked out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. In this, 20 marks were submitted by the schools as internal assessment as per their methods and the remaining 80 marks were based on scores in periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

CBSE Class 10 Result Statistics: Qualifying Percentage

Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

Girls: 99.24 per cent

Boys: 98.89 per cent

Region-Wise CBSE Class 10 Result

Trivandrum: 99.99 per cent

Chennai: 99.96 per cent

Bengaluru: 99.94 per cent

In the CBSE 10th result 2020, 41,804 students had managed to score more than 95 per cent of the marks. In 2019, there were over 57,000 students who scored more than 95 per cent.

Reiterating the fact that the board had to cancel the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams last year in view of Covid crisis, the board for the 2021-22 academic session has divided the year into two terms. The first term exams were conducted on November-December 2021 and the result is expected to be declared soon, while the second term exams will be held on March-April 2022. The CBSE term 1 result due to be released soon will be declared without any pass or fail status. The final result will be declared after the end of term 2 exams.