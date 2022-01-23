CBSE Term 1 Result Soon? Here’s What Board Official Said About Class 10, 12 Results

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 1 result date updates (representational)

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-2 Date: Lakhs of students are waiting for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results. Some recent media reports are saying that CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results may be announced tomorrow, January 24. Asked if the results will be announced tomorrow or next week, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma neither confirmed nor denied it. “(We) will let you know once confirmed,” the board official said about the term 1 result date.

Another board official earlier this month told Careers360 that the board will review the evaluation process from the third week of January. The official did not give a tentative date for the results.

"The COVID-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations," the official had said.

CBSE board exam results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards.

The results may also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app, through IVRS and SMS.

CBSE term 1 board exams were conducted for multiple-choice questions. The board had earlier said the term 1 results will not be announced as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.

CBSE had removed a controversial passage from the Class 10 English question paper. All students will get full marks for questions asked on the passage.