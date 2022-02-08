CBSE Term 1 Result: From Feedback System To Change In Evaluation Process; All You Need To Know

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term-1 results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in (representational)

CBSE Result: CBSE term-1 board exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 students are expected soon. The results will be released on cbseresults.nic.in. For the first time, the board is conducting board exams in two terms. Term-1 exams ended in December-January and term-2 exams will begin in March-April. During term-1 exams, the CBSE developed a feedback system so that schools can send their observations regarding question papers and answer keys.

In the beginning of term-1 exams, the CBSE followed a same-day evaluation policy – at the end of the exam, the answer sheets were evaluated at the exam centre and after that, answer keys were made available. However, for the last few papers of Class 12, the board had dropped it.

"Once OMRs are packed and sealed, the same will be dispatched to the local regional office. After dispatch, the receipt of dispatch will also be uploaded as per practice," the CBSE said in its revised guidelines.

"It may please be noted once again that it is the sole responsibility of the Centre Superintendent to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly and fairly," it added.

The CBSE developed the feedback system so that schools can report any error in the question papers and answer keys and said these feedback will be taken into account for preparing results.

“It is to be noted that the observations or feedback received will be duly considered on the recommendation of subject experts at the time of preparation of results so that no student is put to any disadvantage,” the CBSE said.

“Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys. However, the Board has a well settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is informed that the evaluators may check/evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them,” the board added.

Analyzing question papers, many CBSE school teachers had reported ambiguity and other errors in questions asked by the board in term-1 exams.

In the Class 12 Sociology paper, students were asked to answer an “inappropriate” question related to Gujarat violence of 2002. The board later acknowledged the error and promised action will be taken.

In another instance, the Class 10 English paper came under criticism for a passage that many regarded as “sexist”. The board dropped the passage and said full marks will be awarded for the questions asked based on that passage.