CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022: Know Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

CBSE Results 2021-2022: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 term 1 board exam result 2022 soon. The term 1 exams were conducted in November-December, 2021. Although the CBSE will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat and the final result will be published after term 2 exams get over, Class 10 students who appeared for the first term exams are waiting for the scorecards to be released soon. Once released, the students will be able to check and download the CBSE Class 10 results 2022 through the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

According to recent media reports, CBSE term 1 results may be announced tomorrow, January 24. When asked if the results will be declared tomorrow or next week, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma neither confirmed nor denied it. The board official said, “(We) will let you know once confirmed.”

Earlier this month, another board official told Careers360 that the board will review the evaluation process from the third week of January. The official did not give a tentative date for the results. "The COVID-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations," the official had said.

In order to get a passing certificate from CBSE, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent.

CBSE Class 10 Result: Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

In 2021, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.4 per cent.

the overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.4 per cent. In 2020, the overall pass percentage for the class 10 was 91.46 per cent.

the overall pass percentage for the class 10 was 91.46 per cent. In 2019, 91.10 per cent students had cleared the Class 10 board examination.

91.10 per cent students had cleared the Class 10 board examination. In 2018, a total of 16,24,682 students appeared for the exam of which 14,08,594 passed taking the overall pass percentage to 86.70 per cent.

a total of 16,24,682 students appeared for the exam of which 14,08,594 passed taking the overall pass percentage to 86.70 per cent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage for the class 10 was 90.95 per cent.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022: How To Download

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result' link

You will be redirected to a login page

Enter the required credentials like roll number

The CBSE 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

The results may also be available on the DigiLocker app and website – digilocker.gov.in – and the UMANG app. Candidates can download one of the two apps and create accounts to get their results.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

The CBSE term 2 date sheets will be released after the declaration of the term 1 result. These exams have been scheduled to be held on March-April, 2022. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.