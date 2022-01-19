CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Know Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 Result: Know pass percentage of last five years

CBSE Results 2021-2022: CBSE Term 1 result is expected to be released soon. The Class 12 term 1 board exams were conducted in November-December, 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education had earlier said it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.

Once released, the candidates will be able to check the CBSE Class 12 results 2022 through the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to these, CBSE results will also be available on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

In order to get a passing certificate from CBSE, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result: Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

In 2021, a total of 13,04,561 candidates had appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board exam and 2,91,135 passed the exam making a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: How To Download

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022

You will be redirected to a login page

Enter the required credentials like roll number

After successful login, the CBSE 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

The CBSE term 2 date sheets will be released after the declaration of the term 1 result. These exams have been scheduled to be held on March-April, 2022. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.