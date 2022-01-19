CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Know Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
CBSE Results 2021-2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education had earlier said it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.
CBSE Results 2021-2022: CBSE Term 1 result is expected to be released soon. The Class 12 term 1 board exams were conducted in November-December, 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education had earlier said it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Once released, the candidates will be able to check the CBSE Class 12 results 2022 through the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to these, CBSE results will also be available on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.
In order to get a passing certificate from CBSE, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent.
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result: Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
- In 2021, a total of 13,04,561 candidates had appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board exam and 2,91,135 passed the exam making a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent.
- In 2020, a total of 10,59,080 students had cleared the class 12 exam with a pass percentage of 88.78 per cent.
- In 2019, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.40 per cent.
- In 2018, the overall pass percentage for the class 12 was 83.01 per cent.
- In 2017, 82 per cent students had cleared the Class 12 board examination.
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: How To Download
- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022
- You will be redirected to a login page
- Enter the required credentials like roll number
- After successful login, the CBSE 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022
The CBSE term 2 date sheets will be released after the declaration of the term 1 result. These exams have been scheduled to be held on March-April, 2022. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.