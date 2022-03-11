CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: 12th Result Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in; 10th Result Release Date And Time
CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: A CBSE official earlier told Careers360 that the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. The term 1 result will be available at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once released
CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of class 10 and 12 term 1 examinations 2021 this week. A CBSE official earlier told Careers360 that the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. "The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon," the official said.
The students can check the class 10 and 12 term 1 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, they can also download scorecard from DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.
Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26, the paper will contain both objective and subjective type questions.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: CBSE Board will declare 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates
SSC Time Table 2022 Maharashtra Board
As per the SSC time table 2022 Maharashtra board, the Class 10 theory exams will take place from March 15 to April 4 and practicals or oral examination will be held between February 25 to March 3.
CUCET 2022 To Be Held In Multiple Language
CUCET will be held in multiple languages. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar earlier mentioned that the NTA will conduct CUCET in 12 scheduled languages -- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Punjabi.
Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th, 12th Exams From March 24
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will conduct the class 12 senior secondary exams from March 24, while class 10 exam from March 31. The class 10, 12 exams will be concluded on April 26.
HPBOSE Scholarships For Class 10, 12 Students
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will provide scholarships to the meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 who have appeared in the HPBOSE 2021 exams.
GSEB Announces Class 10, 12 Time Tables For Gujarat Board 2022 Exams
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the examination schedule for 2022 Class 10, 12 board exams. The GSEB HSC, or Class 12, exam for Science and General stream will start from March 28 and for vocational examination from April 4, 2022. The GSEB SSC, or Class 10, exam will be held from March 28, 2022.
Assam HSLC Exam 2022: Question Papers, Answer Sheets Of Last Year To Be Used In 10th Exam
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Monday said that this year's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations will be held with last year's question papers and answer booklets to cut costs. The state-controlled SEBA conducts both HSLC and AHM examinations for the matriculation of the students of Assam.
"As the SEBA did not conduct HSLC/AHM examinations in the year 2021 in the manner conducted during pre-COVID period, the question papers and answer booklets prepared in the year 2021 remained unutilised, and are being used for the year 2022, to avoid misuse of natural resources," the notification said.
- With PTI Inputs
Cbseresults.nic.in Class 12 Term 1 Result: Past Percentage Of Last 5 Years
- 2021: 99.37 per cent
- 2020: 88.78 per cent
- 2019: 83.40 per cent
- 2018: 83.01 per cent
- 2017: 82 per cent.
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Board Exam 2022 Date Sheets
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu HSC or Class 12 exams will be held from May 5, while the TN SSLC or Class 10 board exams will begin from May 6, 2022.
In Other News: NEET UG Upper Age Limit Relaxed
The National Medical Commission has decided to drop the upper age limit -- 25 for general and 30 for reserved categories -- from medical entrance exam NEET UG.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Controversies On 10th, 12th Question Papers
CBSE term 1 board exam was surrounded by controversies. Many school teachers claimed that questions asked in the exam could have multiple answers. A question on CBSE 12th Sociology paper asked on the Gujarat riots. "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?" read the question in the Sociology paper.
A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, the CBSE said, amid allegations that it is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions, the board said.
CBSE Term 2 Exams Between JEE Main Session
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 1 announced schedules for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 according to which there will be two sessions of the exam this year – the first one from April 16 and April 21 and the second session from May 24 to May 29. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 exams will begin from April 26, four days after JEE Main 2022 session 1.
UP Board Exams
The Class 10 UP Board exams will start with the Hindi paper on the first day, while Class 12 will start with the Military Science and Hindi papers. The UP Board exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 8 am to 11:15 am, the second between 2 pm and 5:15 pm. All the Class 10 UP Board exam papers will be held in the morning shift.
In Other News: GPAT Dates Announced
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announed the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 exam dates. GPAT 2022 will be held on April 9. The admission test for entry to MPharma programmes will be held between 9 am and 12 noon.
“..Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT-2022) for entry into M. Pharma programmes, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting GPAT-2022 Examinations on 09 April 2022 from 09:00 AM to 12 Noon,” an NTA statement said.
CBSE 12th Result: Highlights From Previous Year
Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A pass percentage of 99.04 per cent was recorded last year. Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results were available on the official UMANG websites, DigiLocker app and also through IVRS and SMS.
What For CBSE Students Who Miss Term 1 Due To Sports, Olympiads
With the CBSE conducting the 2022 board exams in two terms, one in November-December and the next in March-April, students participating in international or national sports events and international olympiads might not be able to take the CBSE term exams. For these CBSE Class 10, 12 students, the board will conduct special exams at a later date.
CBSE 12th Results Through IVRS, SMS
CBSE results may also be available through IVRS and SMS. Students can use the phone numbers registered with the board to get results using these methods. More information will be published in the result notification.
CBSE Term 2 Dates 2022
CBSE term 2 board exams will begin on April 26. The date sheets will be released on cbse.gov.in. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 syllabus are available term-wise on the academic website of the board, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download it and check the deleted portions.
Cbseresults.nic.in 12th Result 2021: How To Download Marksheets
To download CBSE result marksheets, here are following steps to follow
- Select Class 10 or Class 12 result link
- Login with roll number and school number
- Download the scorecard and take a print out
CBSE 12th Result 2021: Scorecard Details
The following details will be mentioned on term 1 scorecards:
- Candidate's name
- School name
- Roll number
- Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject
- Total marks secured and total maximum marks for all the subjects
- Other information.
CBSE 12th Exam Bonus Marks
After the Class 12 accountancy exam, an audio message was circulated on social media that said students will get up to six extra marks. However, the board later said the audio is fake and no such announcement has been made.
CBSE Term 2 Exam Syllabus
CBSE has released the sample question papers, reduced syllabus, and question banks of term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects. These are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE 10th Hindi Paper
The students who have appeared for the Hindi Course B papers on December 9 found the paper a bit difficult, with languages used in few questions were difficult to understand. Overall, the CBSE 10th Class Hindi Course B paper was balanced. Section B (Grammar portion) was however scoring, but students found difficulties in other sections like Section A where the languages, and words used in few questions were difficult to comprehend.
CBSE 12th Result 2021: Direct Link, Websites To Check
List of websites for CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 results-cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in.
Cbse.gov.in Term 1 Paper Pattern
The question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.
CBSE 12th Term 1 Results 2021: Know Evaluation Criteria
- The CBSE term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result, and no students will be marked failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
- The students will not receive their marksheets this time, however, they will receive their final marksheets after the term 2 examination.
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 Result: Evaluation Process
The CBSE developed the feedback system so that schools can report any error in the question papers and answer keys and said these feedback will be taken into account for preparing results.
“It is to be noted that the observations or feedback received will be duly considered on the recommendation of subject experts at the time of preparation of results so that no student is put to any disadvantage,” the CBSE said.
CBSE 12th Result 2021: Result Via UMANG App
Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, or UMANG app may also host CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results. The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).Candidates can download the app from Google PlayStore (Android) or App Store (iOS).
cbseresults.nic.in 12th Result 2021: How To Check
Students can use cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in or results.gov.in to download CBSE term 1 result mark sheets. To download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can use their roll number and school number. Class 10 result link will be available as “School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2021-22” and Class 12 results as “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2021-22”.
CBSE Term 1 Pass/ Fail Status
The CBSE term 1 result which is due to be released soon for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 will not have pass or fail or essential repeat status. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams. The datesheets of CBSE term 2 exams is yet to be released.
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 Release Date And Time Update
The students are waiting long for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term 1 exam result which is expected to be announced by Friday, March 11. According to an official of the board, Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. Preparations for results are almost complete and the board will release the official notification mentioning the CBSE term 1 result date and time soon, the official added. Read More