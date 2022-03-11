CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: 12th Result Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in; 10th Result Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 12th result will be available at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of class 10 and 12 term 1 examinations 2021 this week. A CBSE official earlier told Careers360 that the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. "The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon," the official said.

The students can check the class 10 and 12 term 1 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, they can also download scorecard from DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26, the paper will contain both objective and subjective type questions.