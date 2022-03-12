CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared LIVE: Schools Receive Term 1 Marksheets; Result Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th result will be available at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of class 10 term 1 examinations on Friday, March 11. CBSE has shared marksheets of class 10 term 1 examinations with schools. "Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 10 in attachment," the CBSE mail read, as shared by a school with Careers360.

Students can check their class 10 term 1 result through the official website- cbseresults.nic.in, once available online. To download marksheets, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers. In addition to the CBSE website, these results will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.