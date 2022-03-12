CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared LIVE: Schools Receive Term 1 Marksheets; Result Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result LIVE: CBSE has shared marksheets of class 10 term 1 examinations with schools. "Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 10 in attachment," the CBSE mail read, as shared by a school with Careers360
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of class 10 term 1 examinations on Friday, March 11. CBSE has shared marksheets of class 10 term 1 examinations with schools. "Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 10 in attachment," the CBSE mail read, as shared by a school with Careers360.
Latest: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Here
Recommended: Free Download 10th Class previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here
Don't Miss: 10 Best Tips to Score 90+ in CBSE 10th Maths Exam. Click Here
Students can check their class 10 term 1 result through the official website- cbseresults.nic.in, once available online. To download marksheets, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers. In addition to the CBSE website, these results will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.
Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: CBSE Board declared 10th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Know how to get CBSE term 1 marksheets, download scorecard, more updates
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared: How Twitterati Reacted
The CBSE class 10 term 1 result 2021 declared. Here are some twitter reactions.
#CBSE Declares Class X, Term 1 Examination Performance for the Session 2021-2022 via shiksha official mail IDs' of registered schools.— Sahil Singh (@sahilsingh2505) March 11, 2022
For now, only schools can access this.
Students can get to know their marks from school. #term1result #CBSEResults #cbseterm1
CBSE 10th Results Through IVRS, SMS
CBSE results may also be available through IVRS and SMS. Students can use the phone numbers registered with the board to get results using these methods. More information will be published in the result notification.
CBSE 10th Result 2021: How To Download Marksheets
To download CBSE result marksheets, here are following steps to follow:
- Select Class 10 result link
- Login with roll number and school number
- Download the scorecard and take a print out.
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Scorecard Details
The following details will be mentioned on class 10 term 1 scorecards:
- Candidate's name
- School name
- Roll number
- Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject
- Total marks secured and total maximum marks for all the subjects
- Other information.
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Direct Link, Websites To Check
List of websites for CBSE term 1 Class 10, result-cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in.
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 10th Result: Evaluation Process
The CBSE developed the feedback system so that schools can report any error in the question papers and answer keys and said these feedback will be taken into account for preparing results.
“It is to be noted that the observations or feedback received will be duly considered on the recommendation of subject experts at the time of preparation of results so that no student is put to any disadvantage,” the CBSE said.
Students To Get Marksheets From Schools
CBSE has sent marksheets of class 10 term 1 examinations to individual schools. Students have to collect marksheets from their respective school.
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021: Know Evaluation Criteria
- The CBSE term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result, and no students will be marked failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
- The students will not receive their marksheets this time, however, they will receive their final marksheets after the term 2 examination.
Cbseresults.nic.in 10th Result 2021: How To Check
Students can use cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in or results.gov.in to download CBSE term 1 result mark sheets. To download CBSE Class 10 results, students can use their roll number and school number.
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result To Be Available Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in
The CBSE 10th result 2021 is yet to be available online at cbseresults.nic.in. To download marksheets, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers. In addition to the CBSE website, these results will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Shares 10th Marksheets With Schools
CBSE has shared marksheets of class 10 term 1 examinations with schools. "Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 10 in attachment," the CBSE mail read, as shared by a school with Careers360. Read More
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Declared
The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 term 1 examinations have been announced on Friday, March 11. The board has sent marksheets of class 10 term 1 examinations to individual schools.