CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Result This Week In Offline Mode? Know How To Get Mark Sheets

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The students can download CBSE Class 12 score cards online at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, it will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 19, 2022 10:21 am IST

Download CBSE 12th score card at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 12 term 1 examination result by this week. The term 1 class 10 result was announced last week in offline mode, and the students' marksheets were shared with schools over mail. Register here for latest updates on class 12 term 1 result, term 2 study material such as free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips.

Like 10th, the class 12 result if released in offline mode, the students will have to contact their schools to get the marksheets. The students can download CBSE Class 12 score cards online at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, it will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the CBSE term 1 10th, 12th exams that were held in November-December. Meanwhile, the term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

Live updates

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: CBSE Board will declare 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates

10:21 AM IST
March 19, 2022

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result: Key Points

  • The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination
  • The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result
  • No students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.


10:15 AM IST
March 19, 2022

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 Through IVRS, SMS

CBSE 12th results may also be available through IVRS and SMS. Students can use the phone numbers registered with the board to get results using these methods. More information will be published in the result notification. Read More

10:10 AM IST
March 19, 2022

CBSE 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: Preparation Tips

  • With less than 2 months away, students need to be at the top of their game by focusing, practising, and carrying out revisions till the examination day. Students should devote their time to self-study and practice with CBSE sample practice papers, said Mr Rajiv Bansal, Director – Operations, Global Indian International School, India.
  • The subjective and case study-based questions will require such preparation to help students improve their writing speed, critical thinking skills and help them familiarize themselves with the new exam pattern. Mock tests and practice sessions will build confidence in students, he said.
10:06 AM IST
March 19, 2022

CBSE 12th Term 1 Bonus Marks

After the Class 12 accountancy exam, an audio message was circulated on social media that said students will get up to six extra marks. However, the board later said the audio is fake and no such announcement has been made. 

10:01 AM IST
March 19, 2022

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021: Steps To Check

To download CBSE Class 12 term 1 mark sheet, 

  • Go to cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on the link for Senior Secondary (Class 12) term 1 result 2021-22
  • Login with roll number and school number
  • Download your mark sheet and take a printout.
09:51 AM IST
March 19, 2022

CBSE Class 12: List Of Websites To Download Term 1 Scorecard

List of websites for CBSE term 1 Class 12 results: 

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
  • digilocker.gov.in.
09:47 AM IST
March 19, 2022

Cbse.gov.in CBSE Term 2 Paper Pattern

CBSE will release the datesheet of the term 2 exam soon. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The board will follow the pattern of sample question papers for the exam. Read More

09:44 AM IST
March 19, 2022

Cbseresults.nic.in Ways To Check CBSE 12th Term 1 Results

The students can check the term 1 class 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December. Read More  

09:40 AM IST
March 19, 2022

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021: Scorecard Details

The following details will be mentioned on term 1 scorecards: 

  1. Candidate's name
  2. School name
  3. Roll number
  4. Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject
  5. Total marks secured and total maximum marks for all the subjects
  6. Other information.
09:29 AM IST
March 19, 2022

CBSE 12th Result 2021: Past Percentage From Last 5 Years

  • 2021: 99.37 per cent
  • 2020: 88.78 per cent
  • 2019: 83.40 per cent
  • 2018: 83.01 per cent
  • 2017: 82 per cent.
09:26 AM IST
March 19, 2022

Will CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 Be Released In Offline Mode?

Like CBSE 10th result, the class 12 result can also be released in offline mode. To get the CBSE term 1 Class 12 marksheets, the students will have to contact their schools. CBSE earlier announced the class 10 result in offline mode on March 11, and the students' marksheets were shared with schools over email. 

09:17 AM IST
March 19, 2022

CBSE 12th term 1 result 2021 this week?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 12 term 1 result 2021 this week. If the CBSE class 12 result released offline? the students have to collect the term 1 marksheets from their respective school. Read More

