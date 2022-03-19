Image credit: File Photo Download CBSE 12th score card at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 12 term 1 examination result by this week. The term 1 class 10 result was announced last week in offline mode, and the students' marksheets were shared with schools over mail. Register here for latest updates on class 12 term 1 result, term 2 study material such as free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips.

Like 10th, the class 12 result if released in offline mode, the students will have to contact their schools to get the marksheets. The students can download CBSE Class 12 score cards online at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, it will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the CBSE term 1 10th, 12th exams that were held in November-December. Meanwhile, the term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.