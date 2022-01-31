CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Details On Class 10, 12 Marksheets, Direct Links
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: CBSE is expected to declare the term 1 results soon on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
CBSE Term 1 Result Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the term 1 results soon on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. To download the CBSE term 1 scorecards, students will have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers. Students who can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE scorecards from DigiLocker. DigiLocker will also notify the students on their registered contact numbers or email Ids of their CBSE scorecards once they are released. Register here for updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 result.
The question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.
Meanwhile, for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams which have been scheduled for March-April 2022, the board has already released the sample papers on the CBSE website.
Live updates
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22
The board has released the CBSE syllabus 2021-22 for the term 2 exams Class 10, 12 at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Result Term 1 Class 10, 12 On DigiLocker
Apart from the official website, CBSE result term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day.
CBSE Term 1 Result Latest News
CBSE will not mention 'pass' or 'fail' status on term 1 mark sheets, result-related information like pass percentage, etc. will not be available at the end of term 1 exam. The board had earlier said the final result will be published after term 2 exams.
Cbse.nic.in 2022: Evaluation Criteria
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card.
- The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus
The board has released the CBSE Class 10 term 2 syllabus at cbseacademic.nic.in.
Cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Term 1
Cbseresults.nic.in 2021 term 1 result scorecard cum marksheet will be released on the cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. These are the download steps:
- On the result day, visit the CBSE website
- Click on the link for secondary or senior secondary term 1 results
- Enter roll number and school number on the login window
- Download the scorecards
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Websites
CBSE Class 12 term 1 result will be published on cbseresults.nic.in and on digilocker.gov.in.