CBSE term 1 result soon at cbseresults.nic.in (representational)

CBSE Term 1 Result Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the term 1 results soon on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. To download the CBSE term 1 scorecards, students will have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers. Students who can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE scorecards from DigiLocker. DigiLocker will also notify the students on their registered contact numbers or email Ids of their CBSE scorecards once they are released. Register here for updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 result.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

The question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

Meanwhile, for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams which have been scheduled for March-April 2022, the board has already released the sample papers on the CBSE website.

Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.