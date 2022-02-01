CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: When 10th, 12th Results Will Be Announced? Direct Link, Websites

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 result 2021 release date and time

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations this week. Whether, 10th, 12th term 1 results will be announced this week, Spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "will inform". Register here for CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, pattern, syllabus and more

Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

