CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: When 10th, 12th Results Will Be Announced? Direct Link, Websites
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Whether, 10th, 12th term 1 results will be announced this week, Spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "will inform"
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations this week. Whether, 10th, 12th term 1 results will be announced this week, Spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "will inform". Register here for CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, pattern, syllabus and more
Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live Updates: Keep These Details Ready
To check CBSE results, students should keep these information ready:
- Roll number
- School number
- Date of birth
What Is Mentioned On CBSE Mark Sheet
- Student's name
- Parents' names
- School name
- Roll number
- Marks obtained in each subject
- Total marks
And other information.
CBSE Term 1 Result Date And Time
The CBSE will announce Class 10, Class 12 term 1 result date and time on its official social media pages. Class 10 and 12 results may be declared on the same day or on different dates.
How To Download CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021
To download CBSE term 1 Class 12 result 2021, follow these steps:
- Visit the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link for senior secondary (Class 12) result.
- Enter roll number and school number.
- Submit and download CBSE Class 12 result.
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result Live Updates
To download CBSE term 1 Class 10 result , follow these steps:
- Go to the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the secondary (Class 10) result link.
- Enter roll number and school number.
- Submit and download CBSE Class 10 result.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Live Updates: List Of Websites
List of websites for CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 results:
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
What Will Be Mentioned On CBSE Term 1 Marksheets
CBSE term-1 marksheets will only mention marks secured by students in each subject and the total marks, in addition to their names, roll numbers and school details. The board had earlier confirmed that the final result, mentioning 'pass', 'fail' or 'essential repeat' status will be published after term 2 board exams.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates
CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the datesheets for term 2 exams are released, students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Feedback System
The CBSE had said that subject experts and schools can send feedback on term 1 question papers and answer keys to the board.
These feedback will be reviewed by the board and will be considered while preparing results, the board had said.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Where To Check
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22: When released, CBSE result scorecards will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.