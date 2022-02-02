CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Once released, the students can download Class 10, 12 score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations. The 10th, 12th term 1 results are expected to be released this week, Spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said "will inform" when asked whether 10th, 12th term 1 results will be announced this week. Register here for CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, pattern, syllabus.
Once released, the students can download Class 10, 12 score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.
Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: CBSE is expected to declare the term 1 results soon on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
Other Ways To Check CBSE Term 1 Result
In addition to the official website, the CBSE Term 1 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website-- digilocker.gov.in. CBSE students can also download digital copies of their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates from DigiLocker.
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Term 1: Details Mentioned In Scorecard
It is likely that CBSE term 1 result scorecards will only mention marks secured by students in each subject and the total marks, in addition to their names, roll numbers and school details. CBSE had earlier confirmed that the final result, mentioning 'pass', 'fail' or 'essential repeat' status will be published after term 2 board exams.
When Will Term 1 Result Be Declared
The CBSE has not confirmed term 1 result date and time yet. An official update is expected soon.
Cbseresults.nic,.in Class 10th Result 2021 Term 1: Previous Year Statistics
In the CBSE 10th result 2020, 41,804 students had managed to score more than 95 per cent of the marks. In 2019, there were over 57,000 students who scored more than 95 per cent.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of the Class 12 annual examination for the Jammu Division - Winter Zone. All the students who had appeared in the JKBOSE exam can check result on the official website-- jkbose.ac.in using their roll number.
CBSE Results 2021-22: Evaluation Criteria
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card.
- The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
CBSE Term 1 Result And Controversies In Exam Question Papers
CBSE term 1 board exam was surrounded by controversies. Many school teachers claimed that questions asked in the exam could have multiple answers. A question on CBSE 12th Sociology paper asked on the Gujarat riots. "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?" read the question in the Sociology paper.
A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, the CBSE said, amid allegations that it is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions, the board said.
Digilocker CBSE 10th Result 2021
Apart from the official website, Cbseresults.nic.in, term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the CBSE result day.
CBSE Term 1 Result Date And Time
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 2 Board Exam Dates
While CBSE has said term 2 board exams will be conducted in February-March, 2022, the date sheets for these exams have not been released yet.
Digilocker CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021
Apart from the official website, CBSE .nic result 2022 term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day.
CBSE Term 2 Exam Update
The CBSE board exam 2022 Class 10, 12 second term have been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the CBSE datesheet for term 2 exams are released, the students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.
About 32 per cent of funds earmarked under Poshan Abhiyan till January 1 remain unspent by states and Union Territories, according to official data. Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani gave data on state and Union Territory-wise statement of funds released, utilized and unspent under Poshan Abhiyaan.
Read More
CBSE Term 2 Sample Question Paper
The CBSE has released sample question papers for term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling has withdrawn the round 1 seat allotment result released earlier today. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result has been withdrawn due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS and BHU.
CISCE Semester 1 Final Result After Semester 2
The CISCE will not award pass certificate for semester 1 results. “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination," an official statement said.
“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Highlights From Previous Year
Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A pass percentage of 99.04 per cent was recorded last year. Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results were available on the official UMANG websites, DigiLocker app and also through IVRS and SMS.
CISCE ICSE, ISC Results Soon
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which held the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams on November-December 2021 will release the semester 1 exam results soon. The council will not declare the overall result, however, will release computer-generated mark sheets. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates
CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the datesheets for term 2 exams are released, students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Feedback System
The CBSE had said that subject experts and schools can send feedback on term 1 question papers and answer keys to the board.
These feedback will be reviewed by the board and will be considered while preparing results, the board had said.
NBSE secretary Rangumbuing Nsarangbe in a notification informed that High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam will be conducted from March 9 to 22 while Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam from March 8 to March 31.
CBSE Warns Students Of ‘Fake’ Notice On 2022 Board Exam Dates
CBSE Board Exam Dates 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students against a fake public notice being circulated widely on the schedule of the CBSE 2022 board examination.
Demand For Cancelling CBSE Term 2 Board Exams
Many people are saying on social media that CBSE should cancel term 2 board exams. However, the board has released sample papers for term 2 which indicates that these exams will be conducted.
Here's how the CBSE result window looks like:
CBSE Term 2 Exam
The term 2 board exams have been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the datesheets for term 2 exams are released, students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.
Class 12 Result Term 1: Past Percentage From Last 5 Years
2021: 99.37 per cent
2020: 88.78 per cent
2019: 83.40 per cent
2018: 83.01 per cent
2017: 82 per cent
CBSE Term 1 Result: Evaluation Criteria
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card.
- The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
CBSE Term 2 Syllabus
The board has released the CBSE term 2 syllabus Class 10 at cbseacademic.nic.in.
How To Check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022
- Visit the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org
- Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link
- Select class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code
- Submit to view results
- Download, take a print out for further reference
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22
The CBSE syllabus 2021-22 is available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet
The CBSE term 2 board exams have been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the CBSE term 2 date sheet for the second term exams are released, students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result: How To Download
- Visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021
- You will be redirected to a login page
- Enter the required credentials like roll number
- After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th
- Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references
CBSE Term 2 Exam Date
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students against a fake public notice being circulated widely on the schedule of the CBSE 2022 board examination. The fake notice dates January 24 says that the CBSE 2022 exam has been scheduled from May 4, 2022.
CBSE Term 1 Pass/ Fail Status
The CBSE term 1 result which is due to be released soon for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 will not have pass or fail or essential repeat status. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams. The datesheets of CBSE term 2 exams is yet to be released.
CBSE Term 1 : Controversies On Question Papers
CBSE term 1 board exam was surrounded by controversies. Many school teachers claimed that questions asked in the exam could have multiple answers. A question on CBSE 12th Sociology paper asked on the Gujarat riots. "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?" read the question in the Sociology paper.
CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Result Live: Evaluation Process
- CBSE term 1 results will contain 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, which will be prepared after term 2 exams.
- No student will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams.
- Internal assessment marks awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.
- No average scores will be given to absentees. However, the board will decide the calculation of the final score card.
- Students will get their final marksheets and results after term 2 exams.
CBSE Class 10 Result Of Last 5 Years
Pass percentage:
- 2021: 99.4 per cent
- 2020: 91.46 per cent
- 2019: 91.10 per cent
- 2018: 86.70 per cent
- 2017: 90.95 per cent
CBSE Term 2 Sample Question Paper
The CBSE has released sample question papers for term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on cbseacademic.nic.in.
Www.digilocker.gov.in CBSE Result 2021: How To Download
- On the result day, go to digilocker.gov.in.
Click on the scorecard download link to check results or click on CBSE and after that on the links for mark sheets or certificates to download these documents.
Enter the required information and download your result.
CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet
CBSE term 2 board exams will have both objective and subjective questions. The date sheets for these exams will be released on cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live Updates: Keep These Details Ready
To check CBSE results, students should keep these information ready:
- Roll number
- School number
- Date of birth
How To Download CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021
To download CBSE term 1 Class 12 result 2021, follow these steps:
- Visit the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link for senior secondary (Class 12) result.
- Enter roll number and school number.
- Submit and download CBSE Class 12 result.
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result Live Updates
To download CBSE term 1 Class 10 result , follow these steps:
- Go to the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the secondary (Class 10) result link.
- Enter roll number and school number.
- Submit and download CBSE Class 10 result.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates
CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the datesheets for term 2 exams are released, students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Feedback System
The CBSE had said that subject experts and schools can send feedback on term 1 question papers and answer keys to the board.
These feedback will be reviewed by the board and will be considered while preparing results, the board had said.
CBSE Term 1 Results: Know Evaluation Criteria
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
- The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
CBSE Warns Students Of ‘Fake’ Notice On Term 2 Exam Dates
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students against a fake public notice being circulated widely on the schedule of the CBSE 2022 board examination. The fake notice dates January 24 says that the CBSE 2022 exam has been scheduled from May 4, 2022. “The board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will commence from May 4, 2022 (Wednesday),” the fake notification said.
It further added that schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment of Class 12 from March 1, 2022 (Tuesday) to the last date of conduct of theory examination of the same class.