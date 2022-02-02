  • Home
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Once released, the students can download Class 10, 12 score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 4, 2022 5:44 pm IST

Check CBSE term 1 result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations. The 10th, 12th term 1 results are expected to be released this week, Spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said "will inform" when asked whether 10th, 12th term 1 results will be announced this week. Register here for CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, pattern, syllabus.

Once released, the students can download Class 10, 12 score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.

Live updates

CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: CBSE is expected to declare the term 1 results soon on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.

05:44 PM IST
Feb. 4, 2022

Other Ways To Check CBSE Term 1 Result

In addition to the official website, the CBSE Term 1 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website-- digilocker.gov.in. CBSE students can also download digital copies of their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates from DigiLocker.



05:30 PM IST
Feb. 4, 2022

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Term 1: Details Mentioned In Scorecard

It is likely that CBSE term 1 result scorecards will only mention marks secured by students in each subject and the total marks, in addition to their names, roll numbers and school details. CBSE had earlier confirmed that the final result, mentioning 'pass', 'fail' or 'essential repeat' status will be published after term 2 board exams.

05:12 PM IST
Feb. 4, 2022

When Will Term 1 Result Be Declared

The CBSE has not confirmed term 1 result date and time yet. An official update is expected soon.

04:57 PM IST
Feb. 4, 2022

Cbseresults.nic,.in Class 10th Result 2021 Term 1: Previous Year Statistics

In the CBSE 10th result 2020, 41,804 students had managed to score more than 95 per cent of the marks. In 2019, there were over 57,000 students who scored more than 95 per cent.

04:47 PM IST
Feb. 4, 2022

In Other News: JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021 Declared For Jammu Winter Zone

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of the Class 12 annual examination for the Jammu Division - Winter Zone. All the students who had appeared in the JKBOSE exam can check result on the official website-- jkbose.ac.in using their roll number. Read More

04:25 PM IST
Feb. 4, 2022

CBSE Results 2021-22: Evaluation Criteria

  • The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
  • Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.
  • This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card.
  • The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
04:02 PM IST
Feb. 4, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result And Controversies In Exam Question Papers

CBSE term 1 board exam was surrounded by controversies. Many school teachers claimed that questions asked in the exam could have multiple answers. A question on CBSE 12th Sociology paper asked on the Gujarat riots. "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?" read the question in the Sociology paper.

A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, the CBSE said, amid allegations that it is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions, the board said.

03:42 PM IST
Feb. 4, 2022

Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 CBSE Result Latest News

CBSE Term 1 result latest news: CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 date and time have not been announced yet. CBSE result scorecards will be made available at cbseresults.nic.in.

11:12 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Digilocker CBSE 10th Result 2021

Apart from the official website, Cbseresults.nic.in, term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the CBSE result day. 


10:50 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result Date And Time

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 date and time have not been announced yet. When released, CBSE result scorecards will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.


10:27 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Cbseresults.nic.in Term 2 Board Exam Dates

While CBSE has said term 2 board exams will be conducted in February-March, 2022, the date sheets for these exams have not been released yet.

10:09 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1

There is no update as to when cbseresults.nic.in term 1 result will be announced for the Class 10 and Class 12 students.

09:40 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Digilocker CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021

Apart from the official website, CBSE .nic result 2022 term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day. 

09:23 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam Update

The CBSE board exam 2022 Class 10, 12 second term have been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the CBSE datesheet for term 2 exams are released, the students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.


08:56 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

In Other News: 32 Per Cent Funds Earmarked Under Poshan Abhiyan Remain Unspent By States, UTs

About 32 per cent of funds earmarked under Poshan Abhiyan till January 1 remain unspent by states and Union Territories, according to official data. Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani gave data on state and Union Territory-wise statement of funds released, utilized and unspent under Poshan Abhiyaan.
08:25 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Is CBSE term 1 result declared

No. Cbseresults nic in 2022 term 1 Class 12 and Class 10 results are not declared yet. Once announced, students will be able to download the CBSE scorecards containing the marks scored in each subject at cbse.gov.in.

08:18 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Sample Question Paper

The CBSE has released sample question papers for term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in. 


07:47 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

In Other News: MCC Withdraws NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling has withdrawn the round 1 seat allotment result released earlier today. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result has been withdrawn due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS and BHU. Read More

07:11 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CISCE Semester 1 Final Result After Semester 2

The CISCE will not award pass certificate for semester 1 results.  “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination," an official statement said.

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

06:57 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result: Highlights From Previous Year

Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A pass percentage of 99.04 per cent was recorded last year. Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results were available on the official UMANG websites, DigiLocker app and also through IVRS and SMS.

06:51 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CISCE ICSE, ISC Results Soon

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which held the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams on November-December 2021 will release the semester 1 exam results soon. The council will not declare the overall result, however, will release computer-generated mark sheets. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination.

06:43 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result Date And Time

The CBSE will announce Class 10, Class 12 term 1 result date and time on its official social media pages. Class 10 and 12 results may be declared on the same day or on different dates.

06:32 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates

CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the datesheets for term 2 exams are released, students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.

06:21 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result: Feedback System

The CBSE had said that subject experts and schools can send feedback on term 1 question papers and answer keys to the board. 

These feedback will be reviewed by the board and will be considered while preparing results, the board had said. 

06:05 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

In Other News: NBSE Board Exams Dates Announced

NBSE secretary Rangumbuing Nsarangbe in a notification informed that High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam will be conducted from March 9 to 22 while Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam from March 8 to March 31. Read More

05:51 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Term 1: Details Mentioned In Scorecard

It is likely that CBSE term 1 result scorecards will only mention marks secured by students in each subject and the total marks, in addition to their names, roll numbers and school details. CBSE had earlier confirmed that the final result, mentioning 'pass', 'fail' or 'essential repeat' status will be published after term 2 board exams.

05:40 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Warns Students Of ‘Fake’ Notice On 2022 Board Exam Dates

CBSE Board Exam Dates 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students against a fake public notice being circulated widely on the schedule of the CBSE 2022 board examination.

05:27 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Demand For Cancelling CBSE Term 2 Board Exams

Many people are saying on social media that CBSE should cancel term 2 board exams. However, the board has released sample papers for term 2 which indicates that these exams will be conducted. 

05:16 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result Live Updates

Here's how the CBSE result window looks like: 

cbse .gov in, cbse official site, www.cbse.nic.in 2021 class 10, cbse.gov.in 2022 class 12

05:04 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam

The term 2 board exams have been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the datesheets for term 2 exams are released, students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.

05:00 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

When Will Term 1 Result Be Declared

The CBSE has not confirmed term 1 result date and time yet. An official update is expected soon.

04:49 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Class 12 Result Term 1: Past Percentage From Last 5 Years

2021: 99.37 per cent

2020: 88.78 per cent

2019: 83.40 per cent

2018: 83.01 per cent

2017: 82 per cent

04:31 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result And Controversies In Exam Question Papers

CBSE term 1 board exam was surrounded by controversies. Many school teachers claimed that questions asked in the exam could have multiple answers. A question on CBSE 12th Sociology paper asked on the Gujarat riots. "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?" read the question in the Sociology paper.

A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, the CBSE said, amid allegations that it is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions, the board said.

04:17 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result: Evaluation Criteria

  1. The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
  2. Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.
  3. This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card.
  4. The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
04:14 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Cbse.nic.in Term 1 Result Key Points

  1. The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
  2. Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.
  3. This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card.
  4. The students will not receive their marksheets this time, however, they will receive their final marksheets after the term 2 examination.
04:08 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Syllabus

The board has released the CBSE term 2 syllabus Class 10 at cbseacademic.nic.in.

03:56 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 Results At DigiLocker.gov.in

  1. Go to digilocker.gov.in. 
  2. Click on the link to sign up/register.
  3. Enter the required information and create your DigiLocker account. 
  4. On the result day, login to your account and download the result.
03:51 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

How To Check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022

  • Visit the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org
  • Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link
  • Select class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code
  • Submit to view results
  • Download, take a print out for further reference
03:39 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Result 2021 Class 10: Details On Cbseresults.nic.in Scorecard

It is likely that CBSE term 1 result scorecards will only mention marks secured by students in each subject and the total marks, in addition to their names, roll numbers and school details. CBSE had earlier confirmed that the final result, mentioning 'pass', 'fail' or 'essential repeat' status will be published after term 2 board exams.

03:32 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22

The CBSE syllabus 2021-22 is available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

03:28 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result: Pass Percentage From Last 5 Years

2021: 99.37 per cent

2020: 88.78 per cent

2019: 83.40 per cent

2018: 83.01 per cent

2017: 82 per cent

03:22 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet

The CBSE term 2 board exams have been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the CBSE term 2 date sheet for the second term exams are released, students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.


03:19 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CISCE ICSE, ISC Results Soon

CISCE will not declare the overall result, however, will release computer-generated mark sheets. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination.

03:14 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result: How To Download

  1. Visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
  2. Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021
  3. You will be redirected to a login page
  4. Enter the required credentials like roll number
  5. After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th 
  6. Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  7. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references
03:08 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students against a fake public notice being circulated widely on the schedule of the CBSE 2022 board examination. The fake notice dates January 24 says that the CBSE 2022 exam has been scheduled from May 4, 2022.

02:44 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CISCE Semester 1 Results

The CISCE will release ICSE and ISC results in the form of computer-generated mark sheets. The mark sheets will indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination.

02:16 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Other Ways To Check CBSE Term 1 Result

In addition to the official website, the CBSE Term 1 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website-- digilocker.gov.in. CBSE students can also download digital copies of their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates from DigiLocker.

02:12 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Class 10 Result: Previous Years Statistics

In the CBSE 10th result 2020, 41,804 students had managed to score more than 95 per cent of the marks. In 2019, there were over 57,000 students who scored more than 95 per cent.

02:11 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Pass/ Fail Status

The CBSE term 1 result which is due to be released soon for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 will not have pass or fail or essential repeat status. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams. The datesheets of CBSE term 2 exams is yet to be released.

02:07 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 : Controversies On Question Papers

CBSE term 1 board exam was surrounded by controversies. Many school teachers claimed that questions asked in the exam could have multiple answers. A question on CBSE 12th Sociology paper asked on the Gujarat riots. "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?" read the question in the Sociology paper.

01:55 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result: Where To Check

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22: When released, CBSE result scorecards will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.

01:47 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Result Live: Evaluation Process

  1. CBSE term 1 results will contain 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, which will be prepared after term 2 exams. 
  2. No student will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams.
  3. Internal assessment marks awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.
  4. No average scores will be given to absentees. However, the board will decide the calculation of the final score card.
  5. Students will get their final marksheets and results after term 2 exams.
01:41 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

ICSE, ISC Result Websites

These are the official websites for ICSE and ISC semester 1 results: 

  • cisce.org
  • results.cisce.org
01:37 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

What Will Be Mentioned On CBSE Term 1 Marksheets

CBSE term-1 marksheets will only mention marks secured by students in each subject and the total marks, in addition to their names, roll numbers and school details. The board had earlier confirmed that the final result, mentioning 'pass', 'fail' or 'essential repeat' status will be published after term 2 board exams.

01:16 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

How To Create DigiLocker Account For CBSE Results

  1. Go to digilocker.gov.in
  2. Click on the link to sign up/register
  3. Enter the required information and create your DigiLocker account
  4. On the result day, login to your account and download the result
01:08 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Class 10 Result Of Last 5 Years

Pass percentage:

  • 2021: 99.4 per cent
  • 2020: 91.46 per cent
  • 2019: 91.10 per cent
  • 2018: 86.70 per cent
  • 2017: 90.95 per cent
12:56 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Www.cbse.nic.in 2021 Result

CBSE term 1 result will not have pass or fail or essential repeat status. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams. The datesheets of CBSE term 2 exams is yet to be released.

12:54 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Sample Question Paper

The CBSE has released sample question papers for term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on cbseacademic.nic.in.

12:45 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Www.digilocker.gov.in CBSE Result 2021: How To Download

  1. On the result day, go to digilocker.gov.in. 

  2. Click on the scorecard download link to check results or click on CBSE and after that on the links for mark sheets or certificates to download these documents.

  3. Enter the required information and download your result. 

12:43 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet

CBSE term 2 board exams will have both objective and subjective questions. The date sheets for these exams will be released on cbse.gov.in.

12:27 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 2022

Apart from the official website, the CBSE Term 1 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website-- digilocker.gov.in. CBSE students can also download digital copies of their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates from DigiLocker.

12:20 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Class 12 Result: Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years

2021: 99.37 per cent

2020: 88.78 per cent

2019: 83.40 per cent

2018: 83.01 per cent

2017: 82 per cent

12:17 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live Updates: Keep These Details Ready

To check CBSE results, students should keep these information ready: 

  1. Roll number
  2. School number
  3. Date of birth
12:09 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

How To Download CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021

To download CBSE term 1 Class 12 result 2021, follow these steps: 

  • Visit the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in. 
  • Click on the link for senior secondary (Class 12) result. 
  • Enter roll number and school number. 
  • Submit and download CBSE Class 12 result.
12:02 PM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result Live Updates

To download CBSE term 1 Class 10 result , follow these steps: 

  • Go to the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in. 
  • Click on the secondary (Class 10) result link. 
  • Enter roll number and school number. 
  • Submit and download CBSE Class 10 result.
11:53 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Live Updates: List Of Websites

List of websites for CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 results: 

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
  • digilocker.gov.in
11:42 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

What Will Be Mentioned On CBSE Term 1 Marksheets

CBSE term-1 marksheets will only mention marks secured by students in each subject and the total marks, in addition to their names, roll numbers and school details. The board had earlier confirmed that the final result, mentioning 'pass', 'fail' or 'essential repeat' status will be published after term 2 board exams.

11:34 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates

CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the datesheets for term 2 exams are released, students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.

11:19 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result: Feedback System

The CBSE had said that subject experts and schools can send feedback on term 1 question papers and answer keys to the board. 

These feedback will be reviewed by the board and will be considered while preparing results, the board had said. 

11:15 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result Date

CBSE Term 1 result latest news: CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 date and time have not been announced yet. CBSE result scorecards will be made available at cbseresults.nic.in.

11:14 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 Result: Where To Check

Cbse.nic.in result scorecards for term 1 Class 10, 12 exams will be made available at cbseresults.nic.in.

10:57 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

ICSE, ISC Results Soon

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which held the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams on November-December 2021 will release the semester 1 exam results soon. The council will not declare the overall result, however, will release computer-generated mark sheets. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination.

10:46 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

Controversies in CBSE Term 1 Question Paper

CBSE term 1 board exam was surrounded by controversies. Many school teachers claimed that questions asked in the exam could have multiple answers. A question on CBSE 12th Sociology paper asked on the Gujarat riots. "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?" read the question in the Sociology paper.

A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, the CBSE said, amid allegations that it is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions, the board said. 

10:39 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Results: Know Evaluation Criteria

  • The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam
  • Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
  • This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
  • The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
10:30 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE 12th Past Percentage From Last 5 Years

  • 2021: 99.37 per cent
  • 2020: 88.78 per cent
  • 2019: 83.40 per cent
  • 2018: 83.01 per cent
  • 2017: 82 per cent
10:23 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results Date

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 date and time have not been announced yet. CBSE result scorecards will be made available at cbseresults.nic.in. 

10:07 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2022

CBSE Warns Students Of ‘Fake’ Notice On Term 2 Exam Dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students against a fake public notice being circulated widely on the schedule of the CBSE 2022 board examination. The fake notice dates January 24 says that the CBSE 2022 exam has been scheduled from May 4, 2022. “The board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will commence from May 4, 2022 (Wednesday),” the fake notification said.

It further added that schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment of Class 12 from March 1, 2022 (Tuesday) to the last date of conduct of theory examination of the same class.

CBSE results Class 12 CBSE result CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
