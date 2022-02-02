CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE term 1 result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations. The 10th, 12th term 1 results are expected to be released this week, Spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said "will inform" when asked whether 10th, 12th term 1 results will be announced this week. Register here for CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, pattern, syllabus.

Once released, the students can download Class 10, 12 score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

