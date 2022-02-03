CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Once released, the students can download Class 10, 12 score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations this week. Though there is no official conformation, spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said "will inform" when asked whether 10th, 12th term 1 results will be announced this week.
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Once released, the students can download Class 10, 12 score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. To download the CBSE term 1 scorecards, students will have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers. Students who can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE scorecards from DigiLocker. DigiLocker will also notify the students on their registered contact numbers or email Ids of their CBSE scorecards once they are released.
Meanwhile, for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams which have been scheduled for March-April 2022, the board has already released the sample papers on the CBSE website.
Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: CBSE is expected to declare the term 1 results soon on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
CISCE ICSE, ISC Results Soon
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which held the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams on November-December 2021 will release the semester 1 exam results soon. The council will not declare the overall result, however, will release computer-generated mark sheets. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination.
CBSE 10th, 12th Results: Highlights From Previous Year
Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A pass percentage of 99.04 per cent was recorded last year. Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results were available on the official UMANG websites, DigiLocker app and also through IVRS and SMS.
CBSE Term 2 Sample Question Paper
The CBSE has released sample question papers for term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Via Digilocker
Apart from the official website, CBSE .nic result 2022 term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day.
CBSE Term 1 Result Date And Time
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 date and time have not been announced yet. When released, CBSE result scorecards will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.