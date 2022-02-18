CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Exam Results At Cbseresults.nic.in Likely By February 20

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE class 10, 12 results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The students who have appeared on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations can expect their results by Sunday, February 20. A board official earlier hinted of announcing both class 10, 12 results this week, saying, "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results." Register here for CBSE term 1 result updates, term 2 free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips

The students can get the term 1 class 10, 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once released. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.

Meanwhile, CBSE term 2 exams will be held offline from April 26. The paper will contain both objective and subjective type questions.