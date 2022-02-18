CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Exam Results At Cbseresults.nic.in Likely By February 20
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The students who have appeared on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations can expect their results by Sunday, February 20. A board official earlier hinted of announcing both class 10, 12 results this week, saying, "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results." Register here for CBSE term 1 result updates, term 2 free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips
The students can get the term 1 class 10, 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once released. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.
Meanwhile, CBSE term 2 exams will be held offline from April 26. The paper will contain both objective and subjective type questions.
Cbse.gov.in Term 1 Paper Pattern
The question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result: Key Points
- No students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 2 Exam Pattern
CBSE will conduct term 2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 from April 26. The exams will be held offline for both objective and subjective type questions.
CBSE Term 1 Result: No Extra Marks For Accountancy
After the Class 12 accountancy exam, an audio message was circulated on social media that said students will get up to six extra marks. However, the board later said the audio is fake and no such announcement has been made.
CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: Evaluation Criteria
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
- The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
cbseresults.nic.in Class 10 Term 1 Result 2021: Steps To Check
- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022
- Enter the required credentials like roll number
- After successful login, the CBSE Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.
CBSE Term 1 10th, 12th Results 2021 Expected This Week
