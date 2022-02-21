  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely This Week At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely This Week At Cbseresults.nic.in

Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The term 1 result is expected this week. Students can get class 10, 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 21, 2022 10:44 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Cancel Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea Demanding Alternative Assessment Today
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: Class 10th, 12th Results Today? How To Download Scorecard
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Expected Next Week? Here's What We Know
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: Term 1 Scorecards Tomorrow? Details Here
CBSE Term 1 Updates: Class 10th, 12th Exam Results At Cbseresults.nic.in Expected Soon
CBSE Term 1 Result Updates: Know About Evaluation Criteria
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely This Week At Cbseresults.nic.in
Check CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The students who have appeared on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations can expect their results this week, though there is no official confirmation. Earlier, a board official said that the term 1 result will be announced by February 20, but it was delayed.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Once released, the students can check and download score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.

Meanwhile, CBSE has announced the term 2 exam dates, which will held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

Live updates

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Board will declare 10th, 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates

10:44 AM IST
Feb. 21, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Likely This Week

Although there is no official update as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can expect it by February 28. The CBSE term 1 result date will be announced on the cbse.gov.in website. Students will be able to access and download the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. READ MORE 



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
Click here for more Education News
CBSE results cbse result CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Cancel Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea Demanding Alternative Assessment Today
Cancel Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea Demanding Alternative Assessment Today
PM Modi To Address Education Ministry's Webinar On Budget 2022 Implementation Today
PM Modi To Address Education Ministry's Webinar On Budget 2022 Implementation Today
GATE 2022 Answer Key To Release Today, Know How To Download
GATE 2022 Answer Key To Release Today, Know How To Download
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: Class 10th, 12th Results Today? How To Download Scorecard
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: Class 10th, 12th Results Today? How To Download Scorecard
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Expected Next Week? Here's What We Know
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Expected Next Week? Here's What We Know
.......................... Advertisement ..........................