CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely This Week At Cbseresults.nic.in
Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The term 1 result is expected this week. Students can get class 10, 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The students who have appeared on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations can expect their results this week, though there is no official confirmation. Earlier, a board official said that the term 1 result will be announced by February 20, but it was delayed.
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Once released, the students can check and download score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.
Meanwhile, CBSE has announced the term 2 exam dates, which will held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Board will declare 10th, 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Likely This Week
Although there is no official update as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can expect it by February 28. The CBSE term 1 result date will be announced on the cbse.gov.in website. Students will be able to access and download the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. READ MORE