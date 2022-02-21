CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely This Week At Cbseresults.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The students who have appeared on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations can expect their results this week, though there is no official confirmation. Earlier, a board official said that the term 1 result will be announced by February 20, but it was delayed.

Once released, the students can check and download score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.

Meanwhile, CBSE has announced the term 2 exam dates, which will held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.