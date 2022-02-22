CBSE term 1 result expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Term 1 Result Live 2021: There is no official update as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 results. The CBSE term 1 result date and time will be announced on the cbse.gov.in website. With the declaration of CBSE term 1 result, students will be able to access and download the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE will not release Class 10, 12 term 1 board exam results as pass, fail or essential repeat this time and the final result of CBSE 2021-22 board exam will be announced at the end of term 2.

CBSE term 1 result will also be made available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

