CBSE Term 1 Result Live 2021: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date And Time, Other Details
CBSE Term 1 LIVE: The term 1 result is expected this week. Students can access Class 10, 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates.
CBSE Term 1 Result Live 2021: There is no official update as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 results. The CBSE term 1 result date and time will be announced on the cbse.gov.in website. With the declaration of CBSE term 1 result, students will be able to access and download the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
CBSE will not release Class 10, 12 term 1 board exam results as pass, fail or essential repeat this time and the final result of CBSE 2021-22 board exam will be announced at the end of term 2.
CBSE term 1 result will also be made available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 2021: Pass/ Fail Status
The CBSE term 1 result which is due to be released soon for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 will not have pass or fail or essential repeat status. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams. The datesheet of CBSE term 2 exams is yet to be released.
CBSE Results Term 1 On DigiLocker
CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 results will also be available on DigiLocker. Students can download the DigiLocker app or visit the website, digilocker.gov.in, on the result day to check their scores.
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Results: How To Check
- Go to cbseresults.nic.in once the results are announced.
- Click on the link for senior secondary (Class 12) result.
- Enter roll number and school number.
- Submit. Download and take a printout of the e-mark sheet.
Supreme Court On Board Exams 2022
The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a plea for cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by the CBSE, CISCE and other state and central education boards.
CBSE Term 1 Result Date
Although there is no official update as to when CBSE will declare the term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can expect it this week.