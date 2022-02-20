CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Results Today? How To Download Scorecard At Cbseresults.nic.in
Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: A board official earlier told Careers360 that the CBSE classes 10, 12 term 1 exam results are likely to be announced by this week, the students can expect their results by Sunday, February 20
Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The students who appeared on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations are anxiously waiting for their results. A board official earlier told Careers360 that the CBSE classes 10, 12 term 1 exam results are likely to be announced by this week, the students can expect their results to be announced on Sunday, February 20.
Once released, the students can get the term 1 class 10, 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.
Meanwhile, CBSE term 2 exams will be held offline from April 26. The paper will contain both objective and subjective type questions.
cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021: Steps To Check
- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022
- Enter the required credentials like roll number
- After successful login, the CBSE Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.
CBSE Term 1 10th, 12th Results 2021 Today?
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams on Sunday, February 20. A board official earlier hinted to announce the result of classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams this week. "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results," the official said.