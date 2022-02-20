CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Results Today? How To Download Scorecard At Cbseresults.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th, 12th results likely to be out on February 20

Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The students who appeared on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations are anxiously waiting for their results. A board official earlier told Careers360 that the CBSE classes 10, 12 term 1 exam results are likely to be announced by this week, the students can expect their results to be announced on Sunday, February 20.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Once released, the students can get the term 1 class 10, 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.

Meanwhile, CBSE term 2 exams will be held offline from April 26. The paper will contain both objective and subjective type questions.