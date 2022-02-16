CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: How To Use DigiLocker For CBSE Results

Image credit: digilocker.gov.in CBSE term 1 result will be released on DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021: Lakhs of students are waiting for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results. There is a possibility that the results may be announced this week, but not today, according to board officials. It has now been confirmed that in addition to the CBSE website, the term 1 results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Digilocker is a digital repository used for downloading, sharing and verification of documents and certificates. The CBSE, in addition to results, provides digital certificates, mark sheets and transfer certificates on DigiLocker.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To use the DigiLocker app or website for mark sheets and results, students should first register themselves on the platform by providing information like name, date of birth, etc. However, to check results, they may or may not need to register.

On the result day, the link to check Class 10 and Class 12 scores will be displayed on the homepage of digilocker.gov.in. Students can click on it and login with their roll number and other details to access their results.

As seen in the past few years, the official CBSE result website – cbseresults.nic.in – may crash or not load properly during the result hours due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, students can use this alternative method to download their results.

They can also use the UMANG app to view CBSE results.

An official update regarding CBSE term 1 result date and time is awaited. It will be announced at cbse.nic.in.