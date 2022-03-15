CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Dispute On Class 10 Odia Paper Resolved; 28,310 Students Benefitted

CBSE Term 1 result: Dispute on Class 10 Odia paper resolved

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has resolved the discrepancies on the Class 10 Odia paper. The revised performances of the students have been sent to the concerned schools. As many as 28,310 students have been benefitted as a result of this revision of CBSE Class 10 term 1 result. CBSE Result Live Updates

Latest: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Here

Recommended: Free Download 10th Class previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

Don't Miss: 10 Best Tips to Score 90+ in CBSE 10th Maths Exam. Click Here



The students who have appeared in the term 1 Odia language paper have earlier alleged discrepancies in the answer keys. Following the representations received, CBSE has constituted an expert committee to examine the discrepancies raised in the representation.

An official statement issued in this regard said: “The Committee submitted its report at 6.00 PM on 14.03.2022 and based on the report of the expert committee, the CBSE has evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class-X with the correct answer key approved by the expert committee. The revised performance of students has been since sent to the concerned schools for onward information of the students.”

“A total of 28310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision,” CBSE added.

CBSE has also made available the online dispute redressal mechanism for term 1 examinations. The facility will be available till March 26. However, CBSE added, disputes regarding CBSE term 1 result scores will be decided along with the verification and after the declaration of term 2 results.