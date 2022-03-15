CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Dispute On Class 10 Odia Paper Resolved; 28,310 Students Benefitted

  • Home
CBSE Term 1 Result: The revised performances of the students have been sent to the concerned schools. As many as 28,310 students have been benefitted as a result of this revision of CBSE Class 10 term 1 result.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 15, 2022 4:21 pm IST

CBSE Term 1 result: Dispute on Class 10 Odia paper resolved
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has resolved the discrepancies on the Class 10 Odia paper. The revised performances of the students have been sent to the concerned schools. As many as 28,310 students have been benefitted as a result of this revision of CBSE Class 10 term 1 result. CBSE Result Live Updates

The students who have appeared in the term 1 Odia language paper have earlier alleged discrepancies in the answer keys. Following the representations received, CBSE has constituted an expert committee to examine the discrepancies raised in the representation.

An official statement issued in this regard said: “The Committee submitted its report at 6.00 PM on 14.03.2022 and based on the report of the expert committee, the CBSE has evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class-X with the correct answer key approved by the expert committee. The revised performance of students has been since sent to the concerned schools for onward information of the students.”

“A total of 28310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision,” CBSE added.

CBSE has also made available the online dispute redressal mechanism for term 1 examinations. The facility will be available till March 26. However, CBSE added, disputes regarding CBSE term 1 result scores will be decided along with the verification and after the declaration of term 2 results.

