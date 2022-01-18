CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: List Of Websites For CBSE Class 10, 12 Results

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result updates (representational)

CBSE Result 2021-22: CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 board exams were conducted in November-December, 2021 and results of these exams are expected soon. The board may announce both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day or on different days. To download scorecards, students will need to enter their roll number and school number on the result window of the official website. The CBSE had earlier said it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. Register here for CBSE term 1 result, date, time latest updates

Board Exam News Live Updates

The board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 exams soon. The timetables will be released at cbse.nic.in. The board has released sample question papers for term 2 exams at cbseacademic.nic.in. These exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022.

Official Websites For CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 Result

These are the official websites for CBSE results –

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

In addition to these, CBSE results will also be available on the UMANG app, through IVRS, SMS and on DigiLocker platforms – digilocker.gov.in and the app.

As seen in the previous years, the official website may not load properly during the result hours due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, students can try these different methods to check their results.

The results may also be available on some private websites but students are advised to download their scorecards from the official websites only.