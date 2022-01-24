CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Class 10, 12 Results Not Today, Confirms Official

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in, on DigiLocker and other platforms

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not declare results of Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams today, the board’s controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj told Careers360. Recently, some media reports suggested that the results of term 1 board exams may be announced today, January 24. Mr Bhardwaj, however, denied the possibility.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

CBSE term 1 board exams were conducted in November-December 2021. Students can expect the results soon. The official website to download scorecards is cbseresults.nic.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The results may also be available on other platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Candidates can check their results using their roll numbers and school numbers.

Like previous years, the CBSE is expected to make an announcement on social media about Class 10 and Class 12 result date and time.

For the first time, the central board has decided to conduct the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. Term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April after which the combined, final result will be announced. The board had earlier said that at the end of term 1, results will not be published as pass, fail or essential repeat.

Date sheet of the term 2 exams will be released soon on cbse.nic.in. Sample question papers, syllabus and question banks for term 2 exams have been released on cbseacademic.nic.in.

For authentic information regarding CBSE results, students can visit cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in or visit the official Twitter page of the board.