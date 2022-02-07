CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result Updates
CBSE Term 1 Result Date, Time: After CISCE, the CBSE is expected to announce term 1 board exam results on cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results will be released soon. Once declared, Students can access their term 1 CBSE board exams at the official websites of the board -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Register here for CBSE term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 1 results today.
Students should note that the CBSE term 1 result will not be published as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result will be announced after term 2 board exams scheduled for March-April, 2022. Date sheets for CBSE term 2 exams will be released on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
Follow CBSE Term 1 Result Date, Time Updates Here
Live updates
After CISCE, CBSE term 1 board exam results for Class 10, Class 12 students on cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this live blog for CBSE result date and time updates.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live Updates: Keep These Details Ready
To check CBSE results, students should keep these information ready:
- Roll number
- School number
- Date of birth
CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 Term 2
Cbseacademic.nic.in Term 2 sample paper: Direct Link
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 Result
CBSE which is holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session is yet to announce an update on the second term exams. The board has already held the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams in November-December 2021 and is expected to release the term 1 scorecards soon.
CBSE Class 10 Result Of Last 5 Years
Pass percentage:
- 2021: 99.4 per cent
- 2020: 91.46 per cent
- 2019: 91.10 per cent
- 2018: 86.70 per cent
- 2017: 90.95 per cent
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 2 Board Exam Dates
While CBSE has said term 2 board exams will be conducted in March-April 2022, the date sheets for these exams have not been released yet.
CBSE Warns Students Of ‘Fake’ Notice On 2022 Board Exam Dates
Cbse.gov.in Board Exam Dates 2022: The CBSE has warned students against a fake public notice being circulated widely on the schedule of the CBSE 2022 board exam.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Highlights From Previous Year
Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A pass percentage of 99.04 per cent was recorded last year. Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results were available on the official UMANG websites, DigiLocker app and also through IVRS and SMS.
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Result Date
Although the CBSE 10th and 12th result date and time have not been announced yet, board’s Spokesperson Rama Sharma today replying to queries on result date said, “will let you all know when confirmed”. When declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.
Is CBSE term 1 result declared
No. CBSE term 1 Class 12 and Class 10 results are not declared yet. Once announced, students will be able to download the CBSE scorecards containing the marks scored in each subject at cbse.gov.in.
Term-Wise CBSE Syllabus For 2021-22 Board Exams
Term wise CBSE board exam 2021-22 syllabus: Direct Link
CBSE Term 2 Exam Pattern
CBSE Term 2 Exams: CBSE has warned students against misleading news on term 2 exam pattern. The board also advised students and parents to only check the official website cbse.gov.in for the latest and authentic information.
Cbseresults.nic.in 2022 Results: Highlights From Last Year
Term 1 Result Date Class 12 CBSE 2021-22: The term 1 result date Class 12 is not announced yet. Last year, the board declared the CBSE Class 12 result on July 30. A pass percentage of 99.37 per cent was recorded last year.
ICSE Semester 1 Result
Meanwhile, the CISCE board which administers the ICSE, ISC exams has released the semester 1 results today on official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet Class 10 PDF
The board has not released any CBSE term 2 date sheet Class 10 pdf yet. When released, students will be able to access it on the cbse.gov.in website.
Cbse.gov.in Term 1 Result: Controversy In Class 10 English Paper
A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, CBSE said, amid allegations that it is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions, the board said earlier.
CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Hindi Paper
The students who have appeared for the Hindi Course B papers on December 9 found the paper a bit difficult, with languages used in few questions were difficult to understand. Overall, the CBSE 10th Class Hindi Course B paper was balanced. Section B (Grammar portion) was however scoring, but students found difficulties in other sections like Section A where the languages, and words used in few questions were difficult to comprehend.
Cbseresult.nic.in Showing Error
The Class 10, 12 CBSE term 1 result website -- cbseresults.nic.in, is showing error.
CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper At Cbseacademic.nic.in
Students can download the Cbse.gov.in term 2 sample papers for Class 10, 12 students from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.
What For CBSE Students Who Miss Term 1 Due To Sports, Olympiads
With the CBSE conducting the 2022 board exams in two terms, one in November-December and the next in March-April, students participating in international or national sports events and international olympiads might not be able to take the CBSE term exams. For these CBSE Class 10, 12 students, the board will conduct special exams at a later date.
Cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Class 10, 12 Result Status
CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 marksheets will not have details like students’ pass or fail status. The final CBSE result term 1 will be published after term 2 exams. Date sheets of CBSE term 2 exams are also expected soon on cbse.gov.in.
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 Result Update
CBSE Result: There is no official update as to when CBSE term 1 results will be announced. The CBSE term 1 result will be declared on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 Results At DigiLocker App
In addition to the official result website -- cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10, 12 CBSE scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.
Cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Class 10 Result
Last year, the CBSE had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
Meme On CBSE Term 1 Result
#ISCresults #CBSEResults— HK (@_BalanceSheet) February 7, 2022
ISC declared Term 1 results . Meanwhile students waiting for CBSE be like - pic.twitter.com/p4nHVodiOZ
#ICSE Declared Term-1 results— Pranav (@mantookh) February 7, 2022
Le Students to #CBSE pic.twitter.com/auMgETq0E1
Will CBSE Conduct Term 2 Board Exams 2022
The CBSE has already released the term 2 Class 10, 12 sample papers on the CBSE website, hinting that the exams will be held. Term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022.
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 Result: Steps To Download
CBSE term 1 result scorecard cum marksheet will be released on cbseresults.nic.in. These are the download steps:
- On the result day, visit the CBSE website.
- Click on the link for secondary or senior secondary term 1 results.
- Enter roll number and school number on the login window.
- Download the scorecards.
Cbseresults.nic.in Class 12 Result Term 1: Past Percentage From Last 5 Years
2021: 99.37 per cent
2020: 88.78 per cent
2019: 83.40 per cent
2018: 83.01 per cent
2017: 82 per cent
Class 10 Term 1 Result: Full Marks For English Passage
A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, the Central Board of Secondary Education said on Monday, amid allegations that it is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions, the board said.
CBSE Term 1 Pass/ Fail Status
The CBSE term 1 result which is due to be released soon for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 will not have pass or fail or essential repeat status. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams. The datesheets of CBSE term 2 exams is yet to be released.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Pass Percentage From Last Year
Last year, the overall cbseresults.nic.in pass percentage in Class 10 was recorded at 99.4 per cent, while in Class 12, the pass percentage was 99.37 per cent.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Controversies In 10th, 12th Question Papers
CBSE term 1 board exam was surrounded by controversies. Many school teachers claimed that questions asked in the exam could have multiple answers. A question on CBSE 12th Sociology paper asked on the Gujarat riots. "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?" read the question in the Sociology paper.
A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, the CBSE said, amid allegations that it is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions, the board said.
Digilocker CBSE Result 2021: How To Register
- Go to digilocker.gov.in
- Click on the link to sign up/register. Or, Click on the direct link here
- Enter the required information including names, dates of birth
- Submit and create DigiLocker account
- On the result day, login to your account and download the result
Update On CBSE Term 2 Exam
CBSE has already released the term 2 Class 10, 12 sample papers on the CBSE website -- cbse.gov.in, hinting that the board might held the term 2 exams in March-April, 2022.
CBSE Term 2 Exam Syllabus
CBSE has released the sample question papers, reduced syllabus, and question banks of term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects. These are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE term 2 board exam syllabus: Direct Link
CBSE Term 1 Result: Key Points
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card.
- The students will not receive their marksheets this time, however, they will receive their final marksheets after the term 2 examination.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Twitter Reactions
While CISCE results has been announced, the CBSE is yet to announce date and time for Class 10, Class 12 term 1 results.
ICSE term 1 result declared.— Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 7, 2022
CBSE be like :-#ICSE #CBSE pic.twitter.com/67uRl4xj3K
ICSE/ISC declared the results.— Sneha Dwivedi (@_snehadwivedi) February 7, 2022
Meanwhile CBSE: pic.twitter.com/BVoE6ntzzh
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 Result: Credentials Required
To check CBSE term 1 results from the official website --cbseresults.nic.in, students will have to use their roll number and registration number, or school ids.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Details Mentioned In Scorecard
The CBSE term 1 result will be announced soon. The scorecards will contain marks secured by students in each subject and the total marks, in addition to their names, roll numbers and school details. CBSE had earlier confirmed that the final result, mentioning 'pass', 'fail' or 'essential repeat' status will be published after term 2 board exams.
CBSE Term 2 Sample Question Paper
The CBSE has released sample question papers for term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Evaluation Criteria
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
- The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 Result: Steps To Download
CBSE term 1 result scorecard cum marksheet will be released on cbseresults.nic.in. These are the download steps:
- On the result day, visit the CBSE website.
- Click on the link for secondary or senior secondary term 1 results.
- Enter roll number and school number on the login window.
- Download the scorecards.
List Of Websites For CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Results
These are the official websites for CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 results:
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
In Other News: ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021 Announced
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams on Monday, February 7. The students can check results for ICSE, ISC exams on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Read More
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Fake Notice
The CBSE has warned students against a fake public notice being circulated widely on the schedule of the CBSE 2022 board examination. The fake notice says that the CBSE 2022 exam has been scheduled from May 4, 2022. Read More
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Via Digilocker
Apart from the official website, CBSE term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day. Read More
CBSE Term 1 Result Date And Time
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 date and time have not been announced yet. When released, CBSE result scorecards will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.