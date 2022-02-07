CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 result 2021 date, time updates

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results will be released soon. Once declared, Students can access their term 1 CBSE board exams at the official websites of the board -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Register here for CBSE term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 1 results today.

Students should note that the CBSE term 1 result will not be published as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result will be announced after term 2 board exams scheduled for March-April, 2022. Date sheets for CBSE term 2 exams will be released on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Follow CBSE Term 1 Result Date, Time Updates Here