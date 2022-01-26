  • Home
CBSE Term 1 Result 12th Class: Highlights Of Class 12 Result From Last Year

Term 1 Result Date Class 12 CBSE 2021-22: The term 1 result date Class 12 is not announced yet. Last year, the board declared the CBSE Class 12 result on July 30. A pass percentage of 99.37 per cent was recorded last year.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 26, 2022 9:56 am IST

CBSE term 1 result date soon
New Delhi:

Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the CBSE Class 12 result on July 30 on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A pass percentage of 99.37 per cent was recorded last year. Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 12th results were available on the official UMANG websites, DigiLocker app and also through IVRS and SMS.

As the exams could not be held amid the second wave of Covid last year, CBSE did not release any merit list last year.

CBSE Evaluation Criteria Last Year

Owing to the cancellation of the final board exams last year, the CBSE Class 12th result 2021 was announced taking into consideration marks obtained in previous exams. While 40 per cent of marks from Class 12 unit test, mid-term and pre-board examinations were considered, 60 per cent weightage were from marks obtained by students in Class 11 and Class 10 final exams.

CBSE Class 12 Result Statistics: Qualifying Percentage

Region-Wise Pass Percentage

  • Trivandrum: 99.89 per cent
  • Bengaluru: 99.83 per cent
  • Chennai: 99.77 per cent

Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

  • Girls: 99.67 per cent
  • Boys: 99.13 per cent
  • Transgender: 100 per cent

Reiterating the fact that the board had to cancel the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams last year in view of Covid crisis, the board for the 2021-22 academic session has divided the year into two terms. The first term exams were conducted on November-December 2021 and the result is expected to be declared soon, while the second term exams will be held on March-April 2022.

