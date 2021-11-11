CBSE Term 1 Minor Exams From Next Week; 5 Points For Students

CBSE Term 1 exams from next week; important points for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the exams for the minor papers from next week. While the Class 12 minor exams will be held from November 16 to December 30, Class 10 minor exam has been scheduled between November 17 and December 7. CBSE has already released the CBSE admit cards for the term 1 exams on Tuesday, November 9. Students can access the term 1 roll numbers on cbse.gov.in. To access the CBSE term 1 admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords.

Latest: Download CBSE Class 12th FREE Previous Year & Sample Papers Click Here

The major exams for the Class 10 CBSE term 1 will be held from November 30 and the Class 12 CBSE term 1 major exams will start on December 1. In the first term exams, students will be asked only objective-type questions. The term 1 CBSE exams for the minor papers, however, will start from November 16 for Class 12, and for the students of Class 10, from November 17.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Exams: 5 Points For Students

CBSE Admit Card

The board has already released the CBSE admit cards for the term 1 exams. Students can access the term 1 roll numbers on cbse.gov.in. To access the CBSE term 1 admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords.

CBSE Roll Number Finder

The CBSE admit card mentions the roll numbers of the students. The CBSE roll numbers will be required while appearing in the term 1 exams.

CBSE Syllabus

The term 1 exams will be held for the 50 per cent syllabus. Students preparing for the CBSE board exam should download the rationalised syllabus from the CBSE academic website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Sample Paper Term 1 Exams

The CBSE Term 1 sample question papers have been released along with the marking schemes. The CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 sample papers contain questions that could be asked in the upcoming board exams.

CBSE Exam Pattern

According to the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, question papers in term 1 exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on case-based and assertion-reasoning type questions. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 per cent of the rationalised CBSE syllabus.