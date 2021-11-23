CBSE Term 1 Major Exams From November 30: 10 Important Guidelines To Follow In Exam Centre
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Term 1 major exams from November 30. As per the CBSE date sheet 2021, Class 10 term 1 exams will be held from November 30 and the Class 12 term 1 exams will start on December 1. Exams will be conducted in offline mode and students will be provided with OMR sheets to record their responses.
Students can download CBSE sample papers for Class 10 and 12 from the official website. CBSE has released sample question paper along with the question bank.
As per the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, question papers in term 1 exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on case-based and assertion-reasoning type questions. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 per cent of the rationalised CBSE syllabus.
CBSE Term 1 Exams 2021: Exam Center Guidelines
- CBSE term 1 board exams 2021 will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students will have to report at least 30 minutes before the set exam timing to check their designated seats.
- Students will be required to carry their admit card to the exam hall as it will be checked during the term 1 exam.
- CBSE is conducting term 1 board exam through OMR sheet and students will have to fill in the OMR sheet correctly to submit their response.
- Students will be required to fill in their name, father's name, CBSE term 1 board exam roll number, exam day and date, exam center number and name, subject code and name, and school code and name in the CBSE OMR sheet.
- To fill the OMR sheet, students will be required to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. In case a candidate darkens the wrong circle in the CBSE term 1 OMR sheet, they can fill in the correct answer in the box provided ahead of the four circles.
- Students will be required to write the correct option that is A, B, C or D in the box. CBSE will consider the answers filled in the boxes as the final answer.
- If students will not fill any of the four circles and fill the answer in the box, it will be considered as an attempted question and answer in the box will be evaluated. If both circles and box are empty then the question will be considered as unattempted.
- In view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation, students will have to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card and by the authorities.
- CBSE OMR sheets will have space for answering 60 questions and students must fill in all the answers in correct serial numbers.
- Use of pencil for filling the OMR sheet is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means.