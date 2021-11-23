CBSE Term 1 Major Exams From November 30: 10 Important Guidelines To Follow In Exam Centre

CBSE will conduct the Term 1 major exams from November 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Term 1 major exams from November 30. As per the CBSE date sheet 2021, Class 10 term 1 exams will be held from November 30 and the Class 12 term 1 exams will start on December 1. Exams will be conducted in offline mode and students will be provided with OMR sheets to record their responses.

Students can download CBSE sample papers for Class 10 and 12 from the official website. CBSE has released sample question paper along with the question bank.

As per the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, question papers in term 1 exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on case-based and assertion-reasoning type questions. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 per cent of the rationalised CBSE syllabus.

CBSE Term 1 Exams 2021: Exam Center Guidelines