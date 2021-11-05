CBSE Term 1 Exams From November End: Check Exam Pattern, OMR Sheet Details

CBSE will conduct the term 1 exams for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 from November end

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 1 exams for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 from November end in offline mode. Students will be provided with the OMR sheet to fill in their responses. CBSE term 1 board exam will be of objective-type questions. Students will be required to fill in the correct answer in the OMR sheet.

CBSE term 1 board exam for Class 10 are scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12 students, board exams will be held from December 1 to December 22.

The board has already released CBSE term 1 Class 10 syllabus and Class 12 syllabus on the official website-- cbse.nic.in. Along with board exam syllabus 2021, students can also download Class 10, 12 sample question paper.

10 Points On CBSE Board Exam Pattern, OMR sheet