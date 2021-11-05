CBSE Term 1 Exams From November End: Check Exam Pattern, OMR Sheet Details
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 1 exams for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 from November end in offline mode. Students will be provided with the OMR sheet to fill in their responses. CBSE term 1 board exam will be of objective-type questions. Students will be required to fill in the correct answer in the OMR sheet.
CBSE term 1 board exam for Class 10 are scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12 students, board exams will be held from December 1 to December 22.
The board has already released CBSE term 1 Class 10 syllabus and Class 12 syllabus on the official website-- cbse.nic.in. Along with board exam syllabus 2021, students can also download Class 10, 12 sample question paper.
10 Points On CBSE Board Exam Pattern, OMR sheet
- The CBSE will prepare and share the term 1 board question paper to all affiliated schools. CBSE Class 10, 12 question paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on assertion reasoning-type topics.
- CBSE will also share the OMR sheets with the schools and students will fill the OMR sheet with the correct option.
- School authorities will scan and upload the OMR sheet to CBSE online portal and the board will release the CBSE term 1 board exam result accordingly.
- OMR sheets are evaluated through the machine system via computer, so the answer sheets will not be reevaluated.
- CBSE term 1 exam will cover 50 per cent of the rationalised Class 10, 12 syllabus. Remaining syllabus will be covered in term 2 exam which is slated to be held in March-April.
- CBSE will release the final Board exam result 2022 after adding marks obtained by students in boat term 1 and term 2 exams.
- Term 1 board exams will be held within a duration of 90 minutes and this year board has kept reading time to 20 minutes rather than 15 minutes.
- CBSE has divided the subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 into minor and major subjects. Board will conduct the minor exams for both Class 10 and 12 in November.
- Board has also set a pattern for evaluating students through internal assessment criteria along with the board exams. Students of Class 10 will be evaluated through three periodic tests along with activities like practical work, speaking, listening activities, projects and others.
- Class 12 internal assessment will be done on the basis of end of topic or unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals or projects.