CBSE Term 1 Exams From November 16; Updates On Guidelines, Sample Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 exams will begin from November 16 for the Class 12 minor papers and Class 10 minor exams will be starting from November 17. The major exams for the Class 10 CBSE term 1 will be held from November 30 and the Class 12 CBSE term 1 major exams will start on December 1. In the first term exams, students will be asked only objective-type questions.

CBSE has already released the CBSE admit cards for the term 1 exams on Tuesday, November 9. Students can access the term 1 roll numbers on cbse.gov.in. To access the CBSE term 1 admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords.

For students participating in international or national sports events and international olympiads and who miss the term 1 board exams, the board will conduct special exams at a later date. For students who test positive for Covid during the examinations and cannot take the Term 1 exams, the final result will be based on Term 2 exams.

To check roll numbers, students have to login at the cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html portal and insert the login credentials.

Steps To Check Roll Numbers

Visit cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html Scroll down and click on the designated link On the next window, click on the Continue button Select the class -- Class 10 or Class 12 Insert the login credentials Submit and access the roll number

The term 1 exams will be held for the 50 per cent syllabus. Students preparing for the CBSE board exam should download the rationalised syllabus from the CBSE academic website -- cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Term 1 sample question papers have been released along with the marking schemes. The CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 sample papers contain questions that could be asked in the upcoming board exams.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India by the students of CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 10, 12 exams. The students filing the plea are against offline-only mode for Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams and seeks direction to hold the term 1 exams in hybrid mode - a mix of both online and offline.

The CISCE which conducts the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, will begin the term 1 exams from November 15.