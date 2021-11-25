CBSE Term 1 Exams For Major Papers: Key Points For Students

CBSE term 1 exams for major papers will start from next week

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 major papers will start from November 30. While the CBSE term 1 board exams for Class 10 major papers will be held from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12 students, major papers will start from December 1 and will continue till December 22. The CBSE exams for the minor papers have already started.

Latest: Download CBSE Class 12th FREE Previous Year & Sample Papers Click Here

CBSE hall tickets are mandatory for entry to the exam centres. To access the CBSE term 1 admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords. The board will hold the CBSE term 1 exams in offline centre-based mode at multiple examination centres across the country.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Term 1 Exams: Key Points