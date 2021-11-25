CBSE Term 1 Exams For Major Papers: Key Points For Students
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 major papers will start from November 30.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 major papers will start from November 30. While the CBSE term 1 board exams for Class 10 major papers will be held from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12 students, major papers will start from December 1 and will continue till December 22. The CBSE exams for the minor papers have already started.
Latest: Download CBSE Class 12th FREE Previous Year & Sample Papers Click Here
CBSE hall tickets are mandatory for entry to the exam centres. To access the CBSE term 1 admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords. The board will hold the CBSE term 1 exams in offline centre-based mode at multiple examination centres across the country.
CBSE Term 1 Exams: Key Points
Students must carry their term 1 CBSE admit card. The CBSE admit card is available for the term 1 exam on cbse.gov.in.
All the schools will be required to follow guidelines for the conduct of term 1 exams.
Candidates will be required to carry blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the responses on the CBSE OMR sheet. Using pencils in term 1 exams will be considered as using unfair means.
CBSE OMR sheets will have space for answering 60 questions and students must fill in all the answers in correct serial numbers.
Candidates will have to report at least 30 minutes before the set exam timing to check their designated seats.
Students will be required to fill in their name, father's name, CBSE term 1 board exam roll number, exam day and date, exam center number and name, subject code and name, and school code and name in the CBSE OMR sheet.
In view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation, students will have to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card and by the authorities.
CBSE has banned certain items for the students. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
Candidates must follow all the instructions and SOPs at the CBSE exam centre.