CBSE Term 1 Exams For Major Papers: Key Points For Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 major papers will start from November 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 7:45 pm IST

CBSE term 1 exams for major papers will start from next week
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 major papers will start from November 30. While the CBSE term 1 board exams for Class 10 major papers will be held from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12 students, major papers will start from December 1 and will continue till December 22. The CBSE exams for the minor papers have already started.

Latest:  Download CBSE Class 12th FREE Previous Year & Sample Papers Click Here

CBSE hall tickets are mandatory for entry to the exam centres. To access the CBSE term 1 admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords. The board will hold the CBSE term 1 exams in offline centre-based mode at multiple examination centres across the country.

CBSE Term 1 Exams: Key Points

  • Students must carry their term 1 CBSE admit card. The CBSE admit card is available for the term 1 exam on cbse.gov.in.

  • All the schools will be required to follow guidelines for the conduct of term 1 exams.

  • Candidates will be required to carry blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the responses on the CBSE OMR sheet. Using pencils in term 1 exams will be considered as using unfair means.

  • CBSE OMR sheets will have space for answering 60 questions and students must fill in all the answers in correct serial numbers.

  • Candidates will have to report at least 30 minutes before the set exam timing to check their designated seats.

  • Students will be required to fill in their name, father's name, CBSE term 1 board exam roll number, exam day and date, exam center number and name, subject code and name, and school code and name in the CBSE OMR sheet.

  • In view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation, students will have to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card and by the authorities.

  • CBSE has banned certain items for the students. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

  • Candidates must follow all the instructions and SOPs at the CBSE exam centre.

