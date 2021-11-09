Search
CBSE Admit Card Live: The CBSE admit cards 2021 for Class 10 and 12 will be released along with exam guidelines. The CBSE admit card 2021 for the Term 1 exams will be issued soon on the board websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 9, 2021 9:33 am IST
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit cards, roll numbers of 2022 term 1 exams today, November 9. The term 1 CBSE exams for the minor papers will start from November 16 for Class 12, and for the students of Class 10, from November 17. CBSE has scheduled the exams for the major papers of Class 10 from November 30 and from December 1 for Class 12. The CBSE admit cards 2021 for Class 10 and 12 will be released along with exam guidelines. The CBSE admit card 2021 for the Term 1 exams will be issued soon on the board websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

The board offers 114 total subjects in Class 12 and 75 in Class 10. Out of the total 114 Class 12 subjects, 19 subjects are major subjects and the rest are minor subjects. In Class 10, out of the total 75 subjects, nine are major, while the remaining 66 subjects are minor subjects.

After the admit card is released, follow these steps to download CBSE Term 1 Admit Card:

  1. Go to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 admit card
  3. Login with the required details
  4. Download and take printout of the admit card

Here are the latest updates on CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 1 board exam 2022 admit cards, roll numbers and exam guidelines.

09:33 AM IST Nov. 9, 2021

Cbse.gov.in 2021 Class 10, 12 Roll Numbers Today

The CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2021 for the Term 1 exams will be issued soon on the board websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

