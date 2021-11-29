CBSE Term 1 Exam Tomorrow; Guidelines On OMR Sheet, Reporting Time

CBSE to hold Term 1 exams from tomorrow

CBSE will hold Class 10 term 1 major paper from tomorrow, November 30 onwards. Term 1 exam will begin from 11:30 pm and will continue till 1 pm. Students will be required to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam timing. Students will be provided with OMR sheets to fill in the answers. CBSE Class 12 term 1 paper will commence from December 1.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards on each exam day. As per the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, question papers in term 1 exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on case-based and assertion-reasoning type questions. Students can check CBSE Class 10 sample paper on the official website-- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Term 1 Exam Day Guidelines:

CBSE has released exam day guidelines for students on how to answer through the OMR sheet. Some of the important exam day guidelines are as given: