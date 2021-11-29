CBSE Term 1 Exam Tomorrow; Guidelines On OMR Sheet, Reporting Time
CBSE will hold Class 10 term 1 major paper from tomorrow, November 30 onwards.
CBSE will hold Class 10 term 1 major paper from tomorrow, November 30 onwards. Term 1 exam will begin from 11:30 pm and will continue till 1 pm. Students will be required to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam timing. Students will be provided with OMR sheets to fill in the answers. CBSE Class 12 term 1 paper will commence from December 1.
Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!
Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards on each exam day. As per the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, question papers in term 1 exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on case-based and assertion-reasoning type questions. Students can check CBSE Class 10 sample paper on the official website-- cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Term 1 Exam Day Guidelines:
CBSE has released exam day guidelines for students on how to answer through the OMR sheet. Some of the important exam day guidelines are as given:
- Students appearing for the exam will be required to fill in their name, father's name, CBSE term 1 board exam roll number, exam day and date, exam centre number and name, subject code and name, and school code and name on the CBSE OMR sheet.
- Students will have to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited.
- In case a candidate darkens the wrong circle in the CBSE term 1 OMR sheet, they can fill in the correct answer in the box provided ahead of the four circles.
- Students will be required to write the correct option that is A, B, C or D in the box. CBSE will consider the answers filled in the boxes as the final answer.
- If students will not fill any of the four circles and fill the answer in the box, it will be considered as an attempted question and answer in the box will be evaluated. If both circles and box are empty then the question will be considered as unattempted.