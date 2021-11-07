CBSE Term 1 Exam: Latest Update On Exam Pattern, OMR Sheet; Check What's New For Students

CBSE Term 1 exams: What's new for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and 12 board exams in two terms for the 2021-22 academic year. While the CBSE Term 1 exams will be held between November and December 2021, Term 2 CBSE exams for Class 10th and 12th will be conducted between March and April 2022.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here Recommended: Explore your Admission Chances in DU colleges. Check Now

For Class 10 students, minor papers of term 1 will begin on November 17 and Class 12 minor papers will start on November 16. While the Class 10 major papers will start from November 30, the term 1 Class 12 exams for the major papers will be held from December 1.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

As per the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, question papers in term 1 exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and will cover 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

Students can download the revised CBSE syllabus 2021-22. The CBSE Class 10, 12 revised syllabus contain the list of chapters that will be asked in the term exams.

The board has released a sample of OMR sheet for students to get an idea of how the CBSE term 1 answer sheet will look like. The CBSE OMR sheet will allow a student know how to fill the OMR sheet in term 1 exams.

Candidates due to appear term 1 CBSE exams can check the sample OMR sheet PDF by the board along with the instructions on how to fill OMR sheet in CBSE. To download the OMR sheet for CBSE 2021, students can check the website.