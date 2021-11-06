CBSE Term 1 Exam: Here’s What Board Said On Exam Centres, Internal Assessment

  • Home
In a recent statement issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the board has said that the term 1 exams scheduled to begin on November end will be held in centres wherein students and schools will not face any difficulties.

Updated: Nov 6, 2021

New Delhi:

In a recent statement issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the board has said that the term 1 exams scheduled to begin on November end will be held in centres wherein students and schools will not face any difficulties.

CBSE said that there are about 26,000 schools affiliated to the board in India and 26 countries abroad. Considering the Covid situation, the board said, it will make efforts “to fix examination centres in such a manner that neither students nor schools are having any problem”.

“However, while doing so, safety and security of the examinations will be given priority,” the board added.

For term 1 internal assessments, projects and practical exams, the board said that schools can hold these by December 23 and upload the marks. The last date to upload the marks for practical, internal assessment and projects is December 23, 2021. Failure to upload marks by December 23, CBSE said it might declare the result without taking into consideration the term 1 internal assessment, project and practical marks, or declare the result based on term 2 exams only.

A fine of up to Rs 50,000 may also be imposed for considering marks submitted by schools after the last date and action to withdraw affiliation might also be taken, the CBSE statement added.

The CBSE term 1 board exam roll numbers will be released on November 9 on the official website -- cbse.nic.in. The board will fix the CBSE exam dates for minor subjects that are offered by fewer schools. CBSE has said to conduct examinations for minor subjects in groups to conclude exams in minimum time.

In a statement dated November 6, CBSE said: “CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 subjects in Class X. Meaning thereby, CBSE has to conduct the examination of a total 189 subjects. If the examination of all subjects is conducted, the entire duration of the examination would be about 45-50 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, CBSE would conduct the examinations of the following subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India and abroad.”

