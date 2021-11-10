CBSE Term 1 Exam From November 30; Check Sample Papers, Admit Card Details

  • Home
CBSE Term 1 Exams: The Class 10 CBSE term 1 exams will be held from November 30 and the Class 12 CBSE term 1 exams will start on December 1.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 10, 2021 1:37 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Term 1 exams from November end. The Class 10 CBSE term 1 exams will be held from November 30 and the Class 12 CBSE term 1 exams will start on December 1. In the first term exams, students will be asked only objective-type questions. The term 1 CBSE exams for the minor papers, however, will start from November 16 for Class 12, and for the students of Class 10, from November 17.

The board has already released the CBSE admit cards for the term 1 exams on Tuesday, November 9. Students can access the term 1 roll numbers on cbse.gov.in. To access the CBSE term 1 admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords.

Students preparing for the CBSE board exam should download the rationalised syllabus and sample question papers from the CBSE academic website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE Term 1 sample papers have been released along with the marking schemes. The CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 sample papers contain questions that could be asked in the upcoming board exams.

According to the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, question papers in term 1 exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on case-based and assertion-reasoning type questions. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 per cent of the rationalised CBSE syllabus. The duration of minor papers will be as mentioned on the date sheets.

