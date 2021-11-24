CBSE Term 1 Exam For Major Papers Begins Next Week; Check Covid Guidelines, Items Allowed

CBSE term 1 exam guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the exams for the major papers from next week. CBSE term 1 board exams for Class 10 are scheduled to be held between November 30 and December 11 and for Class 12 students, major papers will be held from December 1 to December 22. CBSE has already started the exams for the minor papers. The board will hold the CBSE term 1 exams in offline centre-based mode at multiple examination centres across the country. As the CBSE term 1 exam is being held amid the Covid pandemic, the board has implemented SOPs for the safety of students.

CBSE hall tickets are mandatory for entry to the exam centres. Students can access the term 1 roll numbers on cbse.gov.in. To access the CBSE term 1 admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords.

CBSE Term 1 Exam Guidelines, Items To Carry