CBSE Term 1 Exam For Major Papers Begins Next Week; Check Covid Guidelines, Items Allowed
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the exams for the major papers from next week. CBSE term 1 board exams for Class 10 are scheduled to be held between November 30 and December 11 and for Class 12 students, major papers will be held from December 1 to December 22. CBSE has already started the exams for the minor papers. The board will hold the CBSE term 1 exams in offline centre-based mode at multiple examination centres across the country. As the CBSE term 1 exam is being held amid the Covid pandemic, the board has implemented SOPs for the safety of students.
CBSE hall tickets are mandatory for entry to the exam centres. Students can access the term 1 roll numbers on cbse.gov.in. To access the CBSE term 1 admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords.
CBSE Term 1 Exam Guidelines, Items To Carry
Candidates must carry the CBSE admit card. The admit card is available for the CBSE 2021 term 1 exam on cbse.gov.in.
Candidates need to carry blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the responses on the CBSE OMR sheet. Using pencils will be considered as using unfair means.
The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
Candidates must carry their own masks and hand sanitisers to the exam hall.
Candidates must follow all the instructions and SOPs at the CBSE exam centre.