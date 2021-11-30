  • Home
CBSE Term 1 Exam For Class 10 Major Papers Begins Today

CBSE Term 1 Exam: Term 1 major paper will start from 11:30 am and students will be required to report at their respective exam center 30 minutes before the exam time.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 30, 2021 8:12 am IST

CBSE Term 1 Exam For Class 10 Major Papers Begins Today
CBSE board 2022 exams for major papers begins today
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 term 1 board exams from today onwards. Term 1 major paper will start from 11:30 am and students will be required to report at their respective exam center 30 minutes before the exam time. Term 1 exam will continue till 1 pm. Students will be required to carry their CBSE term 1 admit card to the exam hall.

As per the CBSE term 1 date sheet, CBSE will conduct the Social Science paper today followed by Science, on December 2. Home Science paper will be held on December 3 followed by Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic which will be held on December 4.

The Computer Applications paper is scheduled on December 8 followed by Hindi Course- A and Hindi Course- B. Last exam will be English (Language and Literature) on December 11.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exams: Details To Be Filled On OMR Sheet

  • Students’ name

  • Father's name

  • CBSE term 1 board exam roll number

  • Exam day and date

  • Exam center number and name

  • Subject code and name

  • School code

CBSE term 1 exam will be based on multiple-choice questions (MCQ).

CBSE will hold board exams in OMR sheets for the first time. Board has already released the specimen of the OMR sheet and explained how students should fill the OMR sheets.

Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.

Students will also have to fill the correct answer in the box given ahead of the circles and the answer filled in the box will be considered as the final answer.

