CBSE Term 1 Exam: Board Answers FAQs On Evaluation, Marking Scheme

CBSE will hold term 1 major papers from November 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold term 1 major papers from November 30. Board has released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) for the centre superintendent on concerns including evaluation methods and OMR.

CBSE term 1 exam will begin from 11:30 am and will be of 90 minutes duration. As per the CBSE board exam pattern, the CBSE term 1 question paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on assertion reasoning-type topics.

CBSE Term 1 Exam: FAQs On Evaluation Method

Question: Is it mandatory to have evaluators from the centre school or evaluators could be from schools whose students are appearing in the board examination?

Answer: Center schools will have evaluators from all schools including their own schools for evaluation of OMR. During evaluation, OMRs should be interchanged between the evaluators of the two schools. Purely self-centre schools should invite evaluators from neighbouring schools to ensure fair evaluation.

Question: Which colour pen should be used by students and teachers?

Answer: Students will use black or blue ballpoint pen and all other authors like invigilators will use red ball point pen only.

Question: In case students attempt extra questions for example out of 60 only 50 questions are to be attempted and students have attempted all 60 questions. How will the teacher evaluate?

Answer: Teachers will consider questions no 1 to 50 (or asked number of questions to be attempted) only and rest that is 51 to 60 will not be considered.

Question: If any paper is divided into sections, each having 30 questions and 20 questions are to be attempted by the students and any student has covered 20 questions in the first section and 24 questions in the next section. How will be they evaluated?

Answer: For instance, in first section students has attempted 18 questions correctly and 2 are wrong and in the second section students has attempted 24 questions and only 15 are correct then evaluator will consider 18 correct questions from the first section and will not check the extra 4 questions from the second section and will consider only 15 correct responses. This means-- 18+15=33.