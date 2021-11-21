CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: How To Score Full Marks In MCQ Paper

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 major exams will be conducted from November 30

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 10, 12 term 1 exams for major papers from Tuesday (November 30). The major exams will be conducted in multiple choice question (MCQ) format. CBSE also released a mock CBSE MCQs 2021 exam papers for schools to download so that their students can practice as per the latest guidelines.

As students are at their last leg of preparation, here are important preparation tips and tricks to score full marks in the multiple choice question (MCQ) paper.

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Five important preparation hacks to score well in MCQ paper

Self-assess your strengths and weaknesses

You need to first understand which subjects are your strengths and which are your weaknesses. It might seem like a very simple thing, but it makes a huge difference. Analyze which topics you have expertise in and which ones need your special attention.

Suppose you can solve 20 math's equations in 5 minutes but need time to solve Physics theories in the MCQ, then devote more time to preparing for Physics and solving relevant sample papers. Solve as many - CBSE MCQs Objective Questions and Sample papers to be confident.

Plan proper time management

Often, as students, we complain that the authorities don't allow us extra time, but actually, the fault is in our stars! We can't blame anyone if we didn't manage our time well. Time is precious and that is felt vividly in exams. Each second counts, so manage your time properly.

Take as many mock tests as possible and be truthful with yourself. Track how much time are you spending on a particular question or topic? If you think you are spending a lot, you must keep a check on it and improve it.

Practice diligently but take breaks

One thing we are all guilty of is making timetables but never sticking to them consistently. The problem here is that our timetables are not realistic. It is not a productive strategy to ace your exams if you study for 10 hours straight one day and only study for 5 hours the next.

Whatever your target is, be sure to maintain consistency. Never rush things. Understanding core concepts and basics properly. Divide your study time into hours and never study for 10 hours at a stretch. Take breaks and use the Pomodoro technique while solving your sample papers Term I for CBSE boards.

Prioritise mental health and focus

Exam stress and fatigue are real things and should not be overlooked. As much as it is important to keep up with your physique, be sure to care for your mind. Practice mindfulness meditation and concentration techniques to help you stay hyper focused, drink 3-4 liters of water, and go for walks.

Do not overwhelm yourself and compare yourself with friends; trust your process and believe in yourself.

Trust your academic friend

When you have done all the above, it is time to befriend your academic friend, books.

The exams for class 10, 12 minor papers will be continued till December 7, and major exams until December 11.

